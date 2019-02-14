Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

More derby day misery – this time for Tractor Girls

14 February, 2019 - 13:00
Norwich City Ladies celebrate their opening goal

Norwich City Ladies celebrate their opening goal

Women’s National League South East Division One

Norwich City 3

Ipswich Town 0

Ipswich Town Women’s hopes of restoring derby day pride for the club were dashed as they fell to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of arch rivals Norwich City at Plantation Park last night, writes Kieren Standley.

Toni-Anne Wayne goes forward during the first half in the latest East Anglian DerbyToni-Anne Wayne goes forward during the first half in the latest East Anglian Derby

Midfielder Reeanna Cook hit a brace of well-taken goals, with substitute Chelsea Garrett coming off the bench to claim her second goal against the Blues this season.

Town almost made the perfect start. Toni-Anne Wayne’s dangerous delivery found Natasha Thomas, who spotted the run of Jac Ball before playing her in, but the full-back was denied by the crossbar.

Zoe Cossey was once again proving to be the main threat for the Blues and it wasn’t long before she made her presence felt. The mercurial winger was cursing her luck after gliding past four Norwich defenders but her driven effort dropped down off the crossbar with City keeper Hope Armstrong well beaten.

Natasha Thomas battles for the ball during the 3-0 defeat at NorwichNatasha Thomas battles for the ball during the 3-0 defeat at Norwich

Ipswich failed to take advantage of their early dominance and soon found themselves behind against the run of play after a stunning strike. Cook picked the ball up left of centre and with no Town players closing her down, she unleashed a terrific curling effort into the top right corner from 20-yards.

The Blues should have drawn level in the latter stages of the half but some miraculous goalkeeping heroics from Armstrong denied both debutant Amy Nash’s initial shot and Thomas’ close-range rebound.

Town got off to the worst possible start after the break as the Canaries doubled their lead through half-time substitute Garrett. The tall City forward broke into the Town area after pouncing on a loose ball before finding the back of the net despite the best efforts of Town keeper Sian Fagg and covering defender Harriet Petley.

Georgia Box on the ball on her debut as the Blues fell to a 3-0 defeat at Norwich in the East Anglian DerbyGeorgia Box on the ball on her debut as the Blues fell to a 3-0 defeat at Norwich in the East Anglian Derby

And, in the final minutes of the game, Norwich wrapped the points up as Cook netted her second of the night after bursting into the area and firing across Fagg into the far corner.

The Tractor Girls fall a place below Norwich into eighth and return to action this Sunday at home to Brantham Athletic in their Suffolk FA Women’s Cup quarter-final tie.

Most Read

Man found dead after being stabbed in the back

Castle Park was still accessible, with Essex Police cars and officers blocking the entrance to Ryegate Road Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

‘That’s unbelievable why that happened’ – Lambert on Martyn Waghorn’s return to Ipswich Town with Derby County

Ipswich Town sold Martyn Waghorn to Derby County for an initial £5m last summer following his 16-goal debut season. He returns to Portman Road for the first time tonight. Photo: PA

Tributes to inspirational young chef who died in fire next to football pitch

Leon Clark Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

‘Don’t do it in front of 25,000 people – do it inside, then we’ll see’ – Lambert says Norwich coach challenged him to fight

Paul Lambert is held back as tempers flare up just before half-time at Carrow Road. The Town boss was sent off as a result. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Passengers face delays after person hit by train

An Intercity train at Ipswich Station heading for London, Stock Image

Most Read

‘The worst customer experience’ - Norwich man wins month-long battle against delivery company

A Norwich man claims CCTV footage shows a Hermes delivery driver leaving with his package that the company claimed was delivered. Photo: Alexandra Road Newsagents

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Broken bridge stuck and could take weeks to repair

The Breydon Bridge in Great Yarmouth is stuck with repair work unlikely to be completed for weeks. Picture: Remote Aerial Services

Brave four-year-old Denver Clinton dies after months of battling cancer

Denver Clinton. Picture: SHELLIE WALL PHOTOGRAPHY

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 3-1 Championship loss against Preston

Declan Rudd denied Marco Stiepermann from the penalty spot Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Protestors make their voice heard before Suffolk County Council budget meeting

Protestors outside Endeavour House before the Suffolk County Council budget meeting. Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘I don’t know what I did’: Woman targeted in ‘flour-bombing’ attack speaks out as teen found guilty of involvement

The picture of Ms Morris covered in flour and eggs in Bury St Edmunds Picture: FACEBOOK

Man jailed for threatening shopkeeper with gun as he tried to rob his store

Scott Cotier, 22, of no fixed address, has been jailed for four-and-a-half years Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Town set to introduce CCTV to tackle anti-social behaviour and deter criminals

The Halesworth Town Council are set to introduce CCTV cameras to the town centre. Picture: HUSTVEDT

‘I think it’s working really well’ - Nolan on Town’s new diamond system

Jon Nolan fired Town level against Derby on Wednesday night.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists