Tractor Girls cruise through in FA Cup by crushing Canaries

Eloise King celebrates Town Women's derby day win against Norwich City in the FA Cup Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Women's FA Cup Ipswich Town 6 Norwich City 1 Ipswich Town cruised into the first-round proper of the Women's FA Cup with an emphatic 6-1 East Anglian derby victory over local rivals Norwich City at the Goldstar Ground in Felixstowe.

Anna Grey is bundled after scoring the opening goal in Town Women's 6-1 win over Norwich City in the FA Cup Picture: ROSS HALLS Anna Grey is bundled after scoring the opening goal in Town Women's 6-1 win over Norwich City in the FA Cup Picture: ROSS HALLS

Teenage winger Anna Grey opened the scoring for the Blues after just three minutes before a brace from Natasha Thomas and goals from Maddie Biggs, Paige Peake and Sophie Peskett completed the rout. Aimee Durrant netted City's consolation goal early in the second-half.

Anna Grey celebrates her first senior goal and the opener in Town Women's 6-1 win over Norwich City in the FA Cup Picture: ROSS HALLS Anna Grey celebrates her first senior goal and the opener in Town Women's 6-1 win over Norwich City in the FA Cup Picture: ROSS HALLS

The Tractor Girls got off to a perfect start and settled any derby day nerves as Grey netted her first senior goal for the club. After receiving the ball from Peskett, the England U18 international cut inside before firing into the top corner with a rasping effort.

Town soon doubled their advantage with just their second attempt on goal. Grey was again at the centre of attention as she raced away down the left before delivering an inch perfect ball into the path of Thomas, who made no mistake by turning home from six-yards.

Natasha Thomas celebrates her goal with Eloise King in Town Women's 6-1 win over Norwich City in the FA Cup Picture: ROSS HALLS Natasha Thomas celebrates her goal with Eloise King in Town Women's 6-1 win over Norwich City in the FA Cup Picture: ROSS HALLS

The chances continued to stack up for Town and it wasn't long before the inevitable third goal arrived. Peake sent a searching ball over the top for Thomas, who latched on to it, knocked the ball past Norwich goalkeeper Hope Armstrong under pressure and slotted into the net at the near-post.

With the break approaching, a moment of controversy struck as Town were awarded penalty after Tigi Robson chopped down Eloise King. After initially striking the post with her spot-kick, Peake followed up at the second time of asking but questions were raised as to whether or not the goal should stand. Referee Alex Shipp subsequently consulted with his assistant before opting to stick with his original decision and award a goal.

Natasha Thomas in action as Town Women beat Norwich City 6-1 in the FA Cup Picture: ROSS HALLS Natasha Thomas in action as Town Women beat Norwich City 6-1 in the FA Cup Picture: ROSS HALLS

Norwich started the second-half the better and soon got themselves on the scoresheet with their only attempt of the game as Millie Davis picked out Durrant on the right, who volleyed into the far corner unchallenged.

Ipswich Town women progress to the first round proper of the FA Cup after beating Norwich 6-1 at the Goldstar Ground Picture: ROSS HALLS Ipswich Town women progress to the first round proper of the FA Cup after beating Norwich 6-1 at the Goldstar Ground Picture: ROSS HALLS

However, the goal was to be in vain as the Tractor Girls restored their four goal cushion. The influential Grey broke into the area and saw her shot spilled by Armstrong but Peskett was on hand to dispatch the rebound with a clinical side-footed effort.

And the Canary resistance was broken one final time as Biggs bullied her way into the area before firing home with the help of a deflection off the unlucky Robson.

Natasha Thomas celebrates her goal with her team-mates in Town Women's 6-1 win over Norwich City in the FA Cup Picture: ROSS HALLS Natasha Thomas celebrates her goal with her team-mates in Town Women's 6-1 win over Norwich City in the FA Cup Picture: ROSS HALLS

The draw for the next round will take place live on Talksport 2 at 6.15pm this evening.

The Tractor Girls return to league action this Sunday after a three-week hiatus with a trip to fifth-placed Enfield Town.