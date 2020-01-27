Gallery

Tractor Girls could draw giant tonight as historic FA Cup run continues

Town players celebrate Maddie Biggs opening goal as the Tractor Girls progressed to the last 16 of the FA Cup Photo: ROSS HALLS Archant

Women's FA Cup Fourth Round Huddersfield 1 Ipswich Town 4 Ipswich Town Women's historic FA Cup run continued yesterday - and the Tractor Girls will discover their fifth round foes tonight.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tractor Girls progressed to the last 16 of the FA Cup after beating Huddersfield Town 4-1 at the John Smith's stadium Photo: ROSS HALLS Tractor Girls progressed to the last 16 of the FA Cup after beating Huddersfield Town 4-1 at the John Smith's stadium Photo: ROSS HALLS

Teenage forward Maddie Biggs, 16, netted a superb first senior hat-trick as Town became the first fourt-tier side to reach the last 16 with a 4-1 victory over Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium.

The Fifth Round draw is live on the BBC News channel from 6.40pm tonight, with giants Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal also in the hat.

Biggs' first-half heroics were paired by another goal from Town's top-scorer Natasha Thomas, who netted her 23rd goal of the season. Huddersfield replied through Lucy Sowerby in the early stages of the second-half but the Tractor Girls held firm to make history.

Maddie Biggs celebrates her opening goal as the Tractor Girls progressed to the last 16 of the FA Cup after beating Huddersfild Town 4-1 at the John Smith's stadium Photo: ROSS HALLS Maddie Biggs celebrates her opening goal as the Tractor Girls progressed to the last 16 of the FA Cup after beating Huddersfild Town 4-1 at the John Smith's stadium Photo: ROSS HALLS

MORE: Ipswich accept Millwall offer as Bialkowski nears permanent exit

Town got off to the perfect start as Biggs opened the scoring within two minutes. Blue Wilson's pinpoint long-ball caused an almighty mix-up between the recovering defender and Terriers 'keeper Olivia Clark, allowing the teenage Town forward to slot into an open net unchallenged.

Town began to take control of the early exchanges and Biggs was soon at it again as she doubled the Blues' advantage. After some nice build-up play, Sophie Peskett whipped a dangerous ball into the area and there was Biggs to glance her powerful header beyond Clark.

Maddie Biggs celebrates her opening goal with Anna Grey as the Tractor Girls progressed to the last 16 of the FA Cup Photo: ROSS HALLS Maddie Biggs celebrates her opening goal with Anna Grey as the Tractor Girls progressed to the last 16 of the FA Cup Photo: ROSS HALLS

Huddersfield started to grow into the game but the Tractor Girls were soon three goals to the good after a devastating counter-attack. Abbie Lafayette switched the ball out wide to Peskett, whose inch-perfect cross found the arriving Thomas to turn home from six-yards.

MORE: North Stander: Some of the best football since the Burley era - we're top because we're the best team!

The Terriers managed to carve out a few chances before Town goalkeeper Nikita Runnacles was forced into an incredible one-handed save from Leoni Price's thunderous strike. The Terriers' spell in the ascendancy was to be short lived as the Tractor Girls found a fourth on the stroke of half-time.

Natasha Thomas celebrates Maddie Biggs third goal as the Tractor Girls progressed to the last 16 of the FA Cup after winning 4-1 at Huddersfield Town Photo: ROSS HALLS Natasha Thomas celebrates Maddie Biggs third goal as the Tractor Girls progressed to the last 16 of the FA Cup after winning 4-1 at Huddersfield Town Photo: ROSS HALLS

It would be a moment to remember for Biggs as she confirmed her hat-trick by racing onto Thomas' excellent delivery before finding the back of the net with a composed finish.

In the secomd half, after the Tractor Girls failed to clear their lines, Sowerby was on hand to smash home the loose ball and provide a glimmer of hope for her side. The hosts were buoyed by the goal and could've had a second shortly after but Runnacles made another outstanding save down to her right to deny Sowerby.

The Terriers would have one final chance in the dying moments but the outstanding Runnacles made another strong save to deny Laura Elford. Then the full-time whistle blew, sending the Town players, staff and fans into raptures.