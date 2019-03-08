E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Seventh heaven for Tractor Girls as they run riot in FA Cup

PUBLISHED: 11:30 14 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:31 14 October 2019

Ipswich Town Women progressed to the Third Round Qualifying stage of the Women'’s FA Cup after beating Royston Town 7-0 at Playford Road Picture: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich Town Women progressed to the Third Round Qualifying stage of the Women's FA Cup after beating Royston Town 7-0 at Playford Road yesterday afternoon, writes Ross Halls.

Eloise King celebrates her second goal with team-mates Maddie Biggs, Abbie Lafayette and Chloe Dunn Picture: ROSS HALLSEloise King celebrates her second goal with team-mates Maddie Biggs, Abbie Lafayette and Chloe Dunn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Captain Amanda Crump, Maddie Biggs and Eloise King all scored braces with Lindsey Cooper scoring once as the Blues made it eight games unbeaten in all competitions.

Town took the lead in the 23rd minute when Crump, who was making her 200th appearance for the club, cut the ball back to Biggs who smashed it past the keeper.

Eloise King celebrates her goal with Abbie Lafayette Picture: ROSS HALLSEloise King celebrates her goal with Abbie Lafayette Picture: ROSS HALLS

King doubled the Blues lead a minute later when Royston's defence were only able to clear the ball to the young midfielder, who touched it down and placed it in the top corner of the net for her first senior goal.

Biggs made it 3-0 with her second of the afternoon on the hour mark with a tidy touch inside the box before firing home, and 10 minutes later skipper Crump made it four after a neat interchange between Abbie Lafayette and Blue Wilson - the latter threaded the ball forward to Crump, who found the back of the net.

The fifth came four minutes later when Cooper scored her second goal in two games as she fired a header back across the box into the far corner of net from Paige Peake's cross, before King claimed Town's sixth and her second in the 84th minute when she reacted first after Amy-Leight Abrehart's free-kick had been saved.

A minute later, Crump scored her second of the game with another calm finish into the bottom corner for her 12th of the season to round off a comprehensive win for the Tractor Girls.

Town are now through to the Third Round Qualifying stage and will face East Anglian rivals Norwich City at home on Sunday 27th of October.

The Tractor Girls return to action this Sunday in the FA WNL Plate against Stevenage at The Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe.



Town: Runnacles (GK), Peake (Dunn), Cooper, Hubbard (Stretch), Wilson, Lafayette, Crump (c), King, Grey (Welton), Abrehart, Biggs.

Unused subs: Cossey, Thomas.

