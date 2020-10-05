Peake bags a brace as Tractor Girls go top

Town Women players celebrate one of Paige Peake's goals in the Blues 4-0 win over Cambridge City

Ipswich Town 4 Cambridge City 0 Ipswich Town moved top of the Women’s National League Division One South East table with a comfortable 4-0 victory over Cambridge City at Playford Road.

Paige Peake scored twice as the Blues beat Cambridge City 4-0 at Playford Road

Paige Peake hit a brace, with summer signing Georgia Allen netting her first goal for the club and winger Anna Grey striking for the first time this season.

Town got off to the best possible start and were ahead within two minutes. Grey broke free down the left and delivered an inch-perfect cross for the arriving Allen, who powered her header past the helpless City goalkeeper.

The Blues unsurprisingly began to dominate and went close to doubling their advantage several times in the opening 15 minutes, with Maddie Biggs at the forefront of the attack.

Shortly after, Grey burst into the area and saw her fizzing shot crash off the post. However, minutes later she wasn’t to be denied again as she got off the mark for the season. Peake forced the keeper to spill her low shot from the edge of the area and the pacey winger was on hand to bury the rebound.

Summer signing Georgia Allen got off the mark in the Blues 4-0 win over Cambridge City

Sophie Peskett was next to go close to adding to Town’s tally as she dragged her shot just wide of the post after robbing the defender of possession. The Tractor Girls continued to control the game after the break and went further in front ten minutes after the restart as Peake got on the scoresheet in consecutive weeks.

After pouncing on a loose ball on the edge of the area, the England U19 international calmly slotted the ball into the bottom corner with the keeper well beaten.

Minutes later, Peake almost turned provider as her corner was flicked onto the bar by the head of Lindsey Cooper. Substitute Natasha Thomas was next to go close as her glancing header from Grey’s cross fell just wide of the post. Town were awarded a penalty 15 minutes from time as Thomas was on the receiving end of a careless challenge in the area. Peake stepped up and smashed her spot-kick in the bottom left corner.

City had just one solitary chance for a consolation goal but Lucy Williamson averted the danger with a strong one-handed save.