Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 4°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

Tractor Girls have to settle for a point after surrendering two-goal lead

28 January, 2019 - 12:23
Town players celebrate going 2-0 up against Cambridge Picture: ROSS HALLS

Town players celebrate going 2-0 up against Cambridge Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Women’s National League Division One South East

Ipswich Town 2

Cambridge United 2

Ipswich Town Women looked set to bounce back from last week’s heavy defeat to Actonians, only to surrender a two goal lead and eventually draw 2-2 with Cambridge United at The Goldstar Ground in Felixstowe.

Town captain Cassie Craddock puts the Blues 1-0 up against Cambridge Picture: ROSS HALLSTown captain Cassie Craddock puts the Blues 1-0 up against Cambridge Picture: ROSS HALLS

Cassie Craddock and Toni-Anne Wayne had put Town two goals to the good at the break but an own-goal from Harriet Petley and a long-range strike from Becky Shephard denied the Blues all three points.

Town started brightly, with Paige Wakefield calling Savannah Smith into action with a powerful free-kick. Zoe Cossey – a constant threat for Ipswich - had a couple of opportunities to give Town the lead early on but dragged both shots wide.

Cassie Craddock celebrates with fellow goalscorer Toni-Anne Wayne Picture: ROSS HALLSCassie Craddock celebrates with fellow goalscorer Toni-Anne Wayne Picture: ROSS HALLS

MORE: Fuller Flavour - new rules for Norwich clash are a step too far

However, the Blues finally took the lead after a stroke of fortune. Craddock’s deep free-kick sailed into the area, evading everyone on the way through and caught out Smith as the ball nestled in the far corner.

Cambridge were presented with a great opportunity to equalise soon after following a defensive mix-up between Jac Ball and goalkeeper Sian Fagg but Petley did excellently to get back and block the resulting shot.

Kelley Blanchflower perhaps had the visitors’ best chance of the half but couldn’t beat Fagg after getting in behind the Town defence.

Ipswich then rubbed salt into the wound, doubling their lead as Wayne’s dangerous corner caused havoc in the six-yard box before finding its way in the back of the net after a fumble from Smith.

The U’s responded well after the break and continued to pile the pressure on Town. To their credit, the Ipswich backline held their ground for a large part of the second-half but were undone in unfortunate circumstances.

MORE: North Stander - Where is our club going?

The Blues failed to clear their lines and in an attempt to hack away under pressure, Petley sliced the ball into her own net. Five minutes later and the comeback was complete. Shephard had acres of space in the middle of the field and let fly with a powerful side-footed effort, beating Fagg high to her right.

Cambridge United celebrate pulling a goal back against Ipswich Picture: ROSS HALLSCambridge United celebrate pulling a goal back against Ipswich Picture: ROSS HALLS

In the final moments, Town handed a debut to midfielder Ciera Flatt, who had only been signed from Acle United an hour prior to kick off and she almost had an instant impact, only for her clever through ball to get trapped under the weary legs of Wayne.

Town remain seventh in the Women’s National League Division One South East table and return to action next Sunday away to Enfield.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Fuller Flavour: New rules for Norwich clash are a step too far

Town fans cheering the Blues on at Villa Park. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Heavy snow could hit region – with up to 10cm in places

Ipswich Waterfront during the 'Beast from the East' last year. Heavy snow could hit Suffolk and north Essex on Tuesday Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Road re-opened after Tesco lorry which attempted three-point-turn got stuck in the mud

The Tesco lorry became stuck on the B1119 near Saxmundham after trying to do a three-point-turn. Picture: LUKE BARKER

Fraudster secretly stole thousands from girlfriend and left her suicidal

Mark Grace stole thousands from girlfriend Charlotte Sharpe. Photo Charlotte Sharpe.

Most Read

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Fuller Flavour: New rules for Norwich clash are a step too far

Town fans cheering the Blues on at Villa Park. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Heavy snow could hit region – with up to 10cm in places

#includeImage($article, 225)

Road re-opened after Tesco lorry which attempted three-point-turn got stuck in the mud

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fraudster secretly stole thousands from girlfriend and left her suicidal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Where to celebrate the Chinese New Year

Celebrations of Chinese New Year on the Cornhill last year. Picture: ARCHANT

Former Ipswich boss Keane set for Portman Road dugout return after taking Forest assistant job

Roy Keane is the new assistant manager of Nottingham Forest. Picture: NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Why more kids should try motocross by Jake Nicholls

Jake Nicholls

WATCH: Three amazing stories of how young people with depression, dyslexia and drug addiction succeeded against all odds

Annabelle, who features in the Inspire Suffolk film Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK

Furnishings and collectables store that became a magnet for geeks is now closing

Paul Richards is closing down his business, Fun and Funky Furnishings Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists