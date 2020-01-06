E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Tractor Girls could draw giant in FA Cup tonight after historic victory

PUBLISHED: 12:53 06 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:53 06 January 2020

Ipswich Town players celebrate Paige Peake's winning goal as the Tractor Girls progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup for the first time Photo: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich Town players celebrate Paige Peake's winning goal as the Tractor Girls progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup for the first time Photo: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Paige Peake netted yet another free-kick as Town reached the fourth-round of the Women's FA Cup for the first time in their history after defeating higher division Portsmouth 1-0 at the Goldstar Ground in Felixstowe, writes Kieren Standley.

Town players celebrate Paige Peake's winning goal Photo: ROSS HALLSTown players celebrate Paige Peake's winning goal Photo: ROSS HALLS

The game started incredibly tightly as both sides tried to establish a foothold. Neither side had come close to an opener until Abbie Lafayette's cross was almost turned into the net by Pompey defender Laura Ingram.

Natasha Thomas was next to go close for Town after driving inside from the left but she curled her effort wide of the post. However, the Tractor Girls finally got themselves in front after a foul on Anna Grey gave Town a free-kick in a dangerous area.

MORE: North Stander - The team and formation I want to see Town play to turn season around

Paige Peake in action for Town Women during their FA Cup win over Portsmouth Photo: ROSS HALLSPaige Peake in action for Town Women during their FA Cup win over Portsmouth Photo: ROSS HALLS

Peake swung the ball in from the left and the ball snuck through a host of bodies before nestling in the far corner.

Portsmouth failed to lay a glove on the Blues during the first-half, with Charmaine True striking the crossbar with an ambitious effort the only chance for the visitors.

Town began to take control after the restart and had a glorious chance to double their advantage just before the hour mark.

Portsmouth and Town players watch Paige Peake's free-kick go in as Town Women progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup for the first time Photo: ROSS HALLSPortsmouth and Town players watch Paige Peake's free-kick go in as Town Women progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup for the first time Photo: ROSS HALLS

After a classy flick from Eloise King, Thomas raced through before attempting to pick out the arriving Amanda Crump but the former's squared pass evaded the Town skipper in the area.

MORE: Stuart Watson's Sunday Verdict: Lambert's not been perfect, but who is? Here's here to stay - so let's back him

Moments later, Sophie Peskett was unlucky not to get herself on the scoresheet after catching the defender in possession, driving towards goal and forcing Hannah Haughton into an outstanding save.

The domination continued as this time substitute Maddie Biggs, who was making her return to the side from injury, broke through the Pompey lines but, after rounding Haughton, a brief moment of hesitation allowed the recovering Megan Tonks to block on the line.

As the game entered the latter stages, Portsmouth began to pile on the pressure but still failed to test Nikita Runnacles in the Town net.

The Blues would have two final chances to put the game to bed but both Biggs and Peake were denied by Haughton.

Referee Stacey Fullicks soon blew her whistle after a tense added-time period, sending the Tractor Girls, staff and fans into raptures at the Goldstar Ground.

MORE: 'When I play I need to perform... hopefully this is just the start for me' - Bishop on his impressive Exeter display

- Town will learn their first ever fourth-round opponents at 5pm this evening, with the draw taking place live on Talksport 2.

The Tractor Girls return to action this Sunday in a huge league game away at AFC Wimbledon.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

North Stander: The team and formation I think can turn Town’s stuttering season around

Will Keane scored at Exeter - has he done enough to earn a starting spot? Picture: ROSS HALLS

One person airlifted to hospital after crash

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash near Beccles Picture: ARCHANT

Revealed: Where 85,000 new homes could be built

The Brightwell Lakes development at Adastral Park is one of the largest proposed for Suffolk Picture: BROADWAY MALYAN for CEG

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Lambert’s not been perfect, but who is? Here’s here to stay – so let’s back him

Stuart Taylor and Paul Lambert pictured during Ipswich Town's 2-1 defeat at Exeter City in the EFL Trophy. Photo: ROSS HALLS

Most Read

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

North Stander: The team and formation I think can turn Town’s stuttering season around

Will Keane scored at Exeter - has he done enough to earn a starting spot? Picture: ROSS HALLS

One person airlifted to hospital after crash

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash near Beccles Picture: ARCHANT

Revealed: Where 85,000 new homes could be built

The Brightwell Lakes development at Adastral Park is one of the largest proposed for Suffolk Picture: BROADWAY MALYAN for CEG

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Lambert’s not been perfect, but who is? Here’s here to stay – so let’s back him

Stuart Taylor and Paul Lambert pictured during Ipswich Town's 2-1 defeat at Exeter City in the EFL Trophy. Photo: ROSS HALLS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Dad found four-year-old son dead after mother killed herself, inquest hears

The scene in Park Avenue, Newmarket Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

One person airlifted to hospital after crash

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash near Beccles Picture: ARCHANT

Kings of Anglia Podcast: Another miserable loss, Bishop’s bright spark and the big January transfer window preview

Kings of Anglia podcast episode 99

‘Volunteering refreshes my soul’– the Suffolk doctor changing lives in Africa

West Suffolk Foundation Trust paediatrician Dr Clive Duke with a young patient before their surgery in Ghana in 2017. Picture: WEST SUFFOLK FOUNDATION TRUST

Stowupland High School secures £2.4m for expansion - here’s when it should be open

Stowupland High School has successfully gained £2.4m in CIL money for the expansion. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists