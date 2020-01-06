Gallery

Tractor Girls could draw giant in FA Cup tonight after historic victory

Ipswich Town players celebrate Paige Peake's winning goal as the Tractor Girls progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup for the first time Photo: ROSS HALLS Archant

Paige Peake netted yet another free-kick as Town reached the fourth-round of the Women's FA Cup for the first time in their history after defeating higher division Portsmouth 1-0 at the Goldstar Ground in Felixstowe, writes Kieren Standley.

Town players celebrate Paige Peake's winning goal Photo: ROSS HALLS Town players celebrate Paige Peake's winning goal Photo: ROSS HALLS

The game started incredibly tightly as both sides tried to establish a foothold. Neither side had come close to an opener until Abbie Lafayette's cross was almost turned into the net by Pompey defender Laura Ingram.

Natasha Thomas was next to go close for Town after driving inside from the left but she curled her effort wide of the post. However, the Tractor Girls finally got themselves in front after a foul on Anna Grey gave Town a free-kick in a dangerous area.

Paige Peake in action for Town Women during their FA Cup win over Portsmouth Photo: ROSS HALLS Paige Peake in action for Town Women during their FA Cup win over Portsmouth Photo: ROSS HALLS

Peake swung the ball in from the left and the ball snuck through a host of bodies before nestling in the far corner.

Portsmouth failed to lay a glove on the Blues during the first-half, with Charmaine True striking the crossbar with an ambitious effort the only chance for the visitors.

Town began to take control after the restart and had a glorious chance to double their advantage just before the hour mark.

Portsmouth and Town players watch Paige Peake's free-kick go in as Town Women progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup for the first time Photo: ROSS HALLS Portsmouth and Town players watch Paige Peake's free-kick go in as Town Women progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup for the first time Photo: ROSS HALLS

After a classy flick from Eloise King, Thomas raced through before attempting to pick out the arriving Amanda Crump but the former's squared pass evaded the Town skipper in the area.

Moments later, Sophie Peskett was unlucky not to get herself on the scoresheet after catching the defender in possession, driving towards goal and forcing Hannah Haughton into an outstanding save.

The domination continued as this time substitute Maddie Biggs, who was making her return to the side from injury, broke through the Pompey lines but, after rounding Haughton, a brief moment of hesitation allowed the recovering Megan Tonks to block on the line.

As the game entered the latter stages, Portsmouth began to pile on the pressure but still failed to test Nikita Runnacles in the Town net.

The Blues would have two final chances to put the game to bed but both Biggs and Peake were denied by Haughton.

Referee Stacey Fullicks soon blew her whistle after a tense added-time period, sending the Tractor Girls, staff and fans into raptures at the Goldstar Ground.

- Town will learn their first ever fourth-round opponents at 5pm this evening, with the draw taking place live on Talksport 2.

The Tractor Girls return to action this Sunday in a huge league game away at AFC Wimbledon.