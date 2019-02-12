Partly Cloudy

‘It’s time to restore the reputation of the club’ – Tractor Girls fired up for women’s derby clash

PUBLISHED: 10:51 13 February 2019

Zoe Cossey say the club are ready to take on their East Anglian rivals Picture: ROSS HALLS

Zoe Cossey say the club are ready to take on their East Anglian rivals Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Ipswich Town Women have the chance to reclaim bragging rights for Suffok when they head into enemy territory tonight to take on their East Anglian rivals Norwich City Ladies.

Town will head to Plantation Park to try and overturn the result from their earlier meeting with Norwich this season which saw them lose 1-0 at the Goldstar Ground in Felixstowe.

A goal from City’s Chelsea Garrett was enough to split the two sides on the night.

The Tractor Girls currently sit two points above Norwich in the FA Women’s National League South East, the fourth tier of English women’s football.

Ipswich Town Women winger Zoe Cossey said the team are ready to take on the challenge that a derby brings.

“All the girls are looking forward to the derby game,” said Cossey, “It always brings excitement to us all.

“The excitement of proving you’re the best team in the area and we all want to make the club proud as well.”

Cossey said there is also an opportunity for the women to make up for any loss in pride from the men’s result at Carrow Road on Sunday, Paul Lambert’s men going down 3-0 in an ill-tempered derby clash.

“After our loss earlier in the season and the men losing on Sunday, it’s time to restore the reputation of the club and give the fans something to cheer for,” she said. “We can’t wait to get on the pitch!”

The derby could see a debut for new Town signings Georgia Box and Amy Nash who have joined the club from Essex side Billericay Ladies.

The double signing was announced on Tuesday night in a move that saw two town players, Kerry Stimson and Laken Duchar-Clark head in the other direction and sign for Billericay.

