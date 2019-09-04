Norwood and Woolfenden set to cheer Tractor Girls on in Norwich derby clash tonight

Manager Joe Sheehan celebrates Town Women's 4-0 victory over Kent Football United Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Ipswich Town Women head into tonight's East Anglian derby against Norwich City at the Goldstar Ground in Felixstowe looking for redemption, writes Kieren Standley.

Captain Amanda Crump will be one of the Ipswich Town ladies stars in their clash against Norwich City. Picture: ROSS HALLS Captain Amanda Crump will be one of the Ipswich Town ladies stars in their clash against Norwich City. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Last season the Tractor Girls were beaten twice by the Canaries under previous manager Carla Dickinson, but fast forward 12 months and the blue side of East Anglia are in a much better place.

Since his appointment in February, Town boss Joe Sheehan has galvanised the club and continues to drive it forward towards the long-term goal of reaching the WSL.

A strong summer of recruitment saw the arrivals of four new first-team players including marquee signing Blue Wilson from Manchester City and an incredibly talented batch of youngsters join Town's elite Under 21's programme.

The Tractor Girls go into the derby sitting third in the table following a 1-1 draw with expected promotion rivals AFC Wimbledon and a commanding 4-0 victory over Kent Football United.

Norwich however, are sitting ninth in the table after succumbing to a heavy 4-1 defeat at home to Stevenage on Sunday.

Town are targeting a record crowd of over 500 supporters for the game. Entry is free for ITFC season ticket holders and Under 16's, with ticket prices for non season ticket holders £3 for adults and £1 for concessions.

Gates will open at 6.15pm and the Tractor Girls are urging supporters to don their blue shirts and make their presence felt as they attempt to regain the bragging rights.

Felixstowe's bar and kitchen will also be open for supporters wishing to purchase refreshments. Men's first-team players James Norwood and Luke Woolfenden are also expected to be among several Ipswich Town players in attendance showing their support for their female counterparts.

For more information regarding the game please follow the club's official social media channels (@ITFCWomen) or visit www.itfcwomen.co.uk.