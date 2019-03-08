Video

Blue is a Blue - Tractor Girls sign Wilson from giants Manchester City

Blue Wilson has signed for Ipswich Town Women from Manchester City. Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Ipswich Town Women have completed the signing of England U17 international midfielder Blue Wilson from Manchester City.

Wilson, 17, joins the Tractor Girls after one year in Manchester and becomes Town's first summer signing.

She started her career at the Essex RTC, where she was coached by current Town boss Joe Sheehan before signing a deal with the Cityzens last summer.

The teenager said: "It's really exciting. It's something I've thought about over the past two months and I'm really excited for next season and just a new start.

"I just felt I needed a change, especially at the age I'm at, I need to develop as much as possible and I think this is the place to do it.

"Obviously Joe was a massive attraction as well as their success this season in the cup and it just sounds like a great club and I'm very excited about the future."

She added: "I think it's a really exciting time for Ipswich, from what I've heard from Joe and others it sounds like Ipswich are at the start of a very big journey to the WSL.

"Next season is exciting for the ladies team - we're going to have a go at an FA Cup run as well as going for promotion."

During her time at City, Wilson was an integral part of their U21 setup before an injury disrupted her 2018/19 campaign. Despite never featuring for the first-team, she trained with the likes of England captain Steph Houghton, Nikita Parris and Jill Scott.

Just like many of her City teammates, Wilson is also recognised at international level. She has previously captained England at both U15 and U16 levels and was part of the young Lionesses' squad for their U17 European Championships qualifying campaign.

Whilst away on international duty, Wilson has also played alongside current Town duo Eloise King and Paige Peake.

After one season at the Etihad, she decided to seek a change and officially put pen to paper to sign with Town in her native East Anglia earlier this month.

Wilson, who has been handed the number 4 shirt, will feature for both the first-team and U21's this season.