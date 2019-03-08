Sunshine and Showers

Five-day forecast

Tractor Girls bring winger Rossiter back to Portman Road

PUBLISHED: 15:00 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:00 30 July 2019

Town Women have re-signed winger Ellie Rossiter from Davis & Elkins College in West Virginia, U.S.A Picture: ROSS HALLS

Town Women have re-signed winger Ellie Rossiter from Davis & Elkins College in West Virginia, U.S.A Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Ipswich Town Women have re-signed winger Ellie Rossiter from Davis & Elkins College in West Virginia, U.S.A.

Ellie, 22, initially joined Town at the age of seven and progressed through the Centre of Excellence before making her first-team debut under former manager, Ralph Pruden.

After scoring four goals in 24 appearances for the Blues as a teenager, Ellie signed a four-year scholarship with Davis & Elkins College in 2015.

Town Women have re-signed winger Ellie Rossiter Picture: ROSS HALLS

During her time stateside, she helped the Senators to the Great Midwest Athletic Conference title in 2016. After graduation this summer, Ellie returned to her native Suffolk and linked up with Town initially on trial.

She impressed in the Tractor Girls' 3-1 pre-season friendly victory over Nottingham Forest and manager Joe Sheehan subsequently opted to make her a permanent member of the squad.

Ellie, who can also operate at right-back, will wear the number 14 shirt for Town.

Bialkowski set to join Millwall on loan, with striker Elliott and keeper Norris on the way in

Bartosz Bialkowsk, heading to Millwall on loan Picture: ROSS HALLS

Five-year-old boy taken to hospital after car crash

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Bridge Farm Close in Mildenhall on July 29. A boy was airlfted to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries Picture: EAAA

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Bialkowski to Blackburn, with Nuttall in exchange, an 'alternative' swap deal

Ipswich Town are reportedly interested in Blackburn Rovers striker Joe Nuttall. Photo: PA

'It just felt right' – New owners save Suffolk pub after shock closure

David and Roxane Marjoram of Gusto Pronto, are the new owners of The Bulmer Fox Picture: Archant / Google

Town set to sign Elliott and Norris – A look at their careers, attributes and potential roles at Portman Road

Ipswich Town are closing in on the loan additions of Millwall striker Tom Elliott and Wolves keeper Will Norris. Photos: Focus Images / PA

