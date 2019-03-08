Tractor Girls bring winger Rossiter back to Portman Road

Town Women have re-signed winger Ellie Rossiter from Davis & Elkins College in West Virginia, U.S.A Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Ipswich Town Women have re-signed winger Ellie Rossiter from Davis & Elkins College in West Virginia, U.S.A.

Ellie, 22, initially joined Town at the age of seven and progressed through the Centre of Excellence before making her first-team debut under former manager, Ralph Pruden.

After scoring four goals in 24 appearances for the Blues as a teenager, Ellie signed a four-year scholarship with Davis & Elkins College in 2015.

During her time stateside, she helped the Senators to the Great Midwest Athletic Conference title in 2016. After graduation this summer, Ellie returned to her native Suffolk and linked up with Town initially on trial.

She impressed in the Tractor Girls' 3-1 pre-season friendly victory over Nottingham Forest and manager Joe Sheehan subsequently opted to make her a permanent member of the squad.

Ellie, who can also operate at right-back, will wear the number 14 shirt for Town.