Abrehart bags a hat-trick as Tractor Girls smash Stevenage

Amy-Leigh Abrehart celebrates one of her three goals as Town Women beat Stevenage 7-0 for the second time this season

Ipswich Town moved four points clear at the top of the Women's National League Division One South East table after crushing Stevenage 7-0 for the second time this season.

Winger Amy-Leigh Abrehart hit a hat-trick on her first appearance for the senior side since October, Eloise King made it five goals in two games with a brace and Lindsey Cooper joined Molly Sutherland in completing the scoring at the Goldstar Ground.

Town took the lead just over ten minutes into the match as midfielder King continued her excellent vein of form. After being played in by Amanda Crump, the England U18 international showed great feet to turn Dominique Godbeer inside out before firing into the top corner, despite Stevenage goalkeeper Grace Brooks getting a hand to the shot.

The Tractor Girls doubled their advantage after Paige Wakefield's thunderbolt stung the palms of the goalkeeper, and Abrehart was on hand to bury the rebound. The Blues continued to dominate the game and create multiple chances but failed to test Brooks in the Stevenage net for the remainder of the half.

Amy-Leigh Abrehart celebrates with Eva Hubbard and Eloise King as Town Women beat Stevenage 7-0 for the second time this season

On the hour mark, the Tractor Girls got a deserved third as Crump found Abrehart out wide, who cut in before belting past the goalkeeper for her second of the afternoon. Just moments later it was four and Crump was once again at the forefront as her corner was glanced on by Abrehart and into the path of Cooper, who turned the defender with neat footwork before burying the ball in the bottom corner.

Abrehart then hit the post after Natasha Thomas' dangerous delivery but Sutherland was on hand to nudge home the rebound for her first senior goal for Ipswich Town.

Six minutes from time the sixth goal arrived in style as Thomas' fancy footwork unlocked the Stevenage defence and the Town forward was able to find King with an improvised dink over the top, which the teenager midfielder touched down before showing great composure to fire low underneath Brooks.

The Blues continued to be ruthless and in the final moments King was denied her second hat-trick in the space of five days when her rasping effort cannoned off the crossbar. Abrehart however, would complete her treble in added time as she nodded home Crump's corner from close-range.

The result sees the Tractor Girls move four points clear of second-placed AFC Wimbledon after their game in hand, with the Blues set to host Enfield Town at home this Sunday afternoon.