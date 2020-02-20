E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Hat-trick hero King reigns as Tractor Girls put ten past rivals Norwich

PUBLISHED: 14:06 20 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:06 20 February 2020

Teenager Eloise King celebrates her hat-trick as Town Women won 10-0 at Norwich in their third East Anglian derby triumph of the season Photo: ROSS HALLS

Teenager Eloise King celebrates her hat-trick as Town Women won 10-0 at Norwich in their third East Anglian derby triumph of the season Photo: ROSS HALLS

Town bounced back from Sunday's heavy FA Cup exit in the best possible way as they claimed a third East Anglian derby triumph of the season with a 10-0 victory over rivals Norwich City at Plantation Park.

Lucy Egan celebrates one of her two goals with Eloise King and Amanda Crump as Town Women won 10-0 at Norwich in their third East Anglian derby triumph of the season Photo: ROSS HALLSLucy Egan celebrates one of her two goals with Eloise King and Amanda Crump as Town Women won 10-0 at Norwich in their third East Anglian derby triumph of the season Photo: ROSS HALLS

Having lost by exactly the same scoreline at powerhouse Manchester City in the fifth round of the cup, Town turned on the style against their bitter rivals.

Teenage midfielder Eloise King hit a memorable hat-trick, with defender Lucy Egan and top-scorer Natasha Thomas both bagging braces in addition to goals from Zoe Cossey, Anna Grey and substitute Sophie Peskett.

Ipswich Town Women claimed a third East Anglian derby triumph of the season with a 10-0 victory over rivals Norwich City at Plantation Park Photo: ROSS HALLSIpswich Town Women claimed a third East Anglian derby triumph of the season with a 10-0 victory over rivals Norwich City at Plantation Park Photo: ROSS HALLS

England U18 winger Grey, who was Town's standout performer against Manchester City on Sunday, fired her side into the lead with 20 minutes on the clock.

Moments later, Town doubled their advantage as Grey this time turned provider for King, who curled the ball past Hope Armstrong from just outside the area.

King was soon at it again and netted her second of the night with an absolute belter. After being teed up by Cossey, the Town number ten let fly with a rasping shot that found the net.

Ipswich Town Women celebrates one of their ten goals in their win over rivals Norwich City at Plantation Park Photo: ROSS HALLSIpswich Town Women celebrates one of their ten goals in their win over rivals Norwich City at Plantation Park Photo: ROSS HALLS

Just two minutes later it was four as King supplied Thomas with an intricate pass and the Town forward made no mistake by touching past Laura Thacker and blasting home. The fifth and final goal of a scintillating half came eight minutes from the break as Blue Wilson's excellent cross was met by Cossey.

Ipswich Town Women manager Joe Sheehan celebrates at full-time as his side claimed a third East Anglian derby triumph of the season with a 10-0 victory over rivals Norwich City at Plantation Park Photo: ROSS HALLSIpswich Town Women manager Joe Sheehan celebrates at full-time as his side claimed a third East Anglian derby triumph of the season with a 10-0 victory over rivals Norwich City at Plantation Park Photo: ROSS HALLS

The Tractor Girls continued to go for the jugular and were awarded a penalty seconds after the restart as former Town defender Jordan Arnoup hacked down Thomas in the area. Paige Peake stepped up but saw her spot-kick rebound hit the crossbar.

However, this didn't phase the Ipswich defender and her perfect delivery from a corner found the unmarked Egan to tower high and glance her header through the goalkeeper's legs for her first senior goal.

The Town defender then netted her second of the evening as she prodded home from a yard after Peake's corner caused chaos in the Norwich area.

Substitute Maddie Biggs then held the ball up for King and the Town midfielder fired low underneath Armstrong to confirm her first senior hat-trick for her childhood club.

Fellow replacement Peskett then drove forward before cutting inside and drilling past the goalkeeper.

The tenth goal arrived in added time as Peskett's through-ball into the path of Thomas caused a mistake from the onrushing Armstrong, allowing the Blues' forward to race through and slot into an open net for her 25th goal of the season.

The Tractor Girls remain top of the Women's National League Division One South East table by a point, and have a game in hand over second-placed AFC Wimbledon.

