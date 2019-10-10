E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Crump bags a brace as Tractor Girls make it six wins on the spin

10 October, 2019 - 13:30
Town players celebrate Amanda Crump's second goal in the 3-1 win over Cambridge City Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Town skipper Amanda Crump netted twice as the Tractor Girls won their sixth successive league game with a 3-1 victory over Cambridge City at the Goldstar Ground in Felixstowe last night.

Amanda Crump celebrates her first goal against Cambridge City Picture: ROSS HALLSAmanda Crump celebrates her first goal against Cambridge City Picture: ROSS HALLS

Lindsey Cooper opened the scoring after five minutes before a spirited response from the visitors saw them equalise through Megan Tonks. However, Crump's double was enough to secure the three points and extend the Blues' unbeaten run to seven games.

Town made a perfect start on an autumnal evening in Felixstowe as they got themselves in front with their first opportunity on goal.

MORE: Watch: Youngster Hughes scores wonder goal for Town Under 23s

Lindsey Cooper heads Town in front against Cambridge City Picture: ROSS HALLSLindsey Cooper heads Town in front against Cambridge City Picture: ROSS HALLS

Crump delivered a free-kick into the area from the right-hand side and Cooper rose highest to glance her header past Dominika Szary in the Cambridge net.

City levelled as, after knocking the ball past Lucy Egan, the lively Laura Mills flashed a dangerous ball across goal and found the arriving Tonks, who powered her header past the helpless Runnacles.

MORE: Dave Gooderham: Why I owe Kayden Jackson an apology

Amanda Crump has now scored 10 goals so far this season Picture: ROSS HALLSAmanda Crump has now scored 10 goals so far this season Picture: ROSS HALLS

The Tractor Girls restored their lead seven minutes from the break with a moment of sheer quality. Egan played an outstanding defence-splitting through ball into the path of Crump, who broke through on goal before rounding the goalkeeper and slotting into an open net.

Ipswich boss Joe Sheehan introduced winger Anna Grey after the break and the England U18 international was instantly involved as she saw a couple of dangerous deliveries failed to be followed up by her teammates in the area.

The Tractor Girls were rewarded for their spell of pressure as they found a third goal through their influential captain. On the eve of her 200th appearance for Ipswich Town, Crump pounced on a loose ball on the edge of the area before curling a perfect left-footed effort home.

Town players celebrate Lindsey Cooper's opening goal against Cambridge City Picture: ROSS HALLSTown players celebrate Lindsey Cooper's opening goal against Cambridge City Picture: ROSS HALLS

MORE: Vincent-Young, Skuse, Norwood, Jackson - who's got your vote for Town player of the season so far?

Despite the victory, Town drop down to second in the Women's National League Division One South East table on goal difference, but have a game in hand on current leaders Billericay Town.

The Tractor Girls return to action this Sunday in a rearranged FA Cup 2nd Qualifying Round tie against Royston Town at the Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe.

Maddie Biggs battles her way through the Cambridge City defence during the Blues 3-1 win at The Goldstar Picture: ROSS HALLSMaddie Biggs battles her way through the Cambridge City defence during the Blues 3-1 win at The Goldstar Picture: ROSS HALLS

Zoe Cossey battles for the ball during Town Women's 3-1 win over Cambridge City Picture: ROSS HALLSZoe Cossey battles for the ball during Town Women's 3-1 win over Cambridge City Picture: ROSS HALLS

Natasha Thomas on the ball during Town Women's 3-1 win over Cambridge City Picture: ROSS HALLSNatasha Thomas on the ball during Town Women's 3-1 win over Cambridge City Picture: ROSS HALLS

