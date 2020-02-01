E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Speedway shock at death of Danny Ayres, who was set to race for Ipswich Witches in 2020

PUBLISHED: 21:12 01 February 2020 | UPDATED: 21:52 01 February 2020

Danny Ayres, who has died, aged 33. Photo: STEVE WALLER

Danny Ayres, who has died, aged 33. Photo: STEVE WALLER

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Suffolk speedway star Danny Ayres, who was set to race for Ipswich Witches in 2020 has died.

His official Facebook page wrote on Saturday evening: "We have some awful news to bring you. There's is no easy way to report this. Danny has passed away.

"His passing is tragic, extremely sad and very untimely. To say we are shocked and devastated is an understatement. Our thoughts and condolences are with Danny's family."

The 33-year-old, who was born in Bury St Edmunds and who rode for Mildenhall Fen Tigers was hugely popular with speedway folk throughout the country for his all action style. He was a real entertainer.

In a statement on the official British Speedway website it said: "We are devastated to learn of the passing of British rider Danny Ayres.

"Danny has always been an entertainer and his loss will be felt throughout the sport in Great Britain.

"He has been preparing for the forthcoming season with Premiership Ipswich and Scunthorpe in the Championship.

"Our thoughts are with Danny's family at this most difficult of times."

Ayres came to many people's attention at the 2019 British Final after a thrilling performance at Belle Vue.

He was a latecomer to the sport starting his speedway career in 2014. But he soon became a firm fans' favourite.

Having already ridden for Mildenhall in the National League, he was set to begin an exciting passage of his career with the Witches this summer in the Premiership.

After putting pen to paper for Ipswich at the start of the year, he admitted joining the Witches had been 'top of his wishlist'.

