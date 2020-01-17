E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Matchday Live: It's game on... pitch and weather updates as Ipswich Town head to Tranmere

PUBLISHED: 06:00 18 January 2020

Ipswich Town take on Tranmere Rovers at Prenton Park this afternoon - kick-off 3pm.

This afternoon's game has been in doubt since Tranmere's home FA Cup replay with Watford was postponed on Tuesday due to a waterlogged pitch, casting doubt on today's League One clash.

But the game is set to go ahead as planned, with Tranmere employing a tent and hot air blowers to dry the pitch out.

"You might have to adapt," manager Paul Lambert said. "The pitch will play a good part in it and what it's like and, if it's how I think it's going to be, after a minute it's just going to cut up that's for sure.

"I'll go with what I think is the strongest for the way the lads have been playing and if they feel good then they'll be good to go again.

"I don't think you are going to sit there and protect anybody. If the lads are in good form they can go again."

You can follow the game live with us this afternoon.

