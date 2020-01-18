Opinion

Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-1 victory over Tranmere Rovers at Prenton Park

Kayden Jackson celebrates scoring the winner at Tranmere Rovers

Ipswich Town beat Tranmere Rovers 2-1 this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

James Norris at Tranmere Rovers

Rating scale: 10 - Unplayable; 9- outstanding; 8- very good; 7 - good; 6 - decent; 5 - average; 4 - below average; 3 - poor; 2 - very poor; 1 - awful

Will Norris

The goalkeeper wasn't happy in the lead-up to the opening goal as he questioned the awarding of a throw in and was booked for his complaints after Manny Monthe had headed home, but wasn't called into action again until the dying minutes when he easily held an Ollie Banks free-kick. 6

Luke Chambers

Just like on Tuesday night at Oxford, the Ipswich skipper won't have been fazed by these conditions and played them well enough during the first half, adopting a safety-first approach. He was, though, beaten in the air by Monthe for the Tranmere goal which gave the hosts the advantage. His performance was excellent though as he dealt with everything he needed to at the back. 7

James Wilson

The central defender did well to thwart a Neil Danns break through the centre of the pitch during a first-half where he kept things simple and defended well. Made some big clearances inside his own box and did well with balls in the air outside of it too during an excellent performance. 8

Luke Woolfenden

This was what we have come to know as a typical Luke Woolfenden performance. He was calm throughout despite conditions, defending well and moving the ball around the pitch. He got forward more and more as the game went on. 7

Gwion Edwards

Another good performance from the Welshman as he continued to grow into the role he's being asked to play. Defensively he was solid in a game he spent much of running on sand, while his attacking posed a threat, with one run in particular seeing him bundle his way into the box before testing the Tranmere goalkeeper. 7

Luke Garbutt

Like Edwards, you have to be fair and acknowledge most of his time on the pitch was spent running up and down the sand patches on both flanks. His first half was quiet, with the most-notable moment seeing him give away the free-kick which led to the Tranmere goal. He more than made amends in the second period, though with his excellent cross allowing Flynn Downes to head home the equaliser. Had a good running battle with advancing Tranmere left-back Jake Caprice which he just about got the better of. 7

Emyr Huws

Had the game's first shot as he kept his effort low to force a decent save from Scott Davies and had the bit between his teeth throughout, moving the ball around the field well and showing his full range of passing. He kept playing at a high intensity, even after being booked, with his withdrawal perhaps erring on the side of caution as he found himself thundering into 50/50 situations. Another good display. 7

Flynn Downes

The midfielder enjoyed these conditions, battling for every ball and getting himself involved in the mud at every opportunity. Much of his play came around halfway, though, before heading Ipswich level with an exceptionally timed and well-taken header as he raced onto Garbutt's cross. He got forward more and more in the second half on another good afternoon for the academy graduate. 8

Alan Judge

Once again started as a No.10 and roamed the field in search of possession, picking up pockets of space and looking to make things happen. It wasn't his day, though, perhaps not helped by a pitch which certainly didn't suit his game, before he was replaced by Teddy Bishop in the second period. 6

Will Keane

Kept his place while James Norwood was left on the bench, with his first real chance of the game coming via an acrobatic overhead kick effort which he had chested up for himself from Garbutt's scuffed shot, but it went straight at Davies. His work deep in the Tranmere half allowed him to turn and run at the home back line which created trouble and, ultimately, Downes' equaliser as the striker laid it off for Garbutt to cross. 7

Kayden Jackson

Back in the starting line-up after missing the Oxford draw with a hamstring injury and was full of running in the mud, looking to stretch the Tranmere backline and create holes for others. He saw little of the ball himself in the channel areas in the opening 45, though, before flashing a good cross through the box which was a little ahead of both Keane and Judge at the start of the second. Had two efforts blocked in quick succession as first Peter Clarke and then Monthe turned close-range shots away, the second of which he will really have expected to score. He did get his goal, though, as he superbly lifted the ball over Davies and into the back of the home net to send the away fans wild and secure three points. 7

Teddy Bishop (for Judge, 65)

On with 25 minutes to go once the pitch had already done to deteriorate, but that didn't stop him trying to get the ball down and dribble towards goal. He opened things up for Ipswich during an excellent camo, which Tranmere struggled to handle. 7

James Norwood (for Keane, 72)

Would have been disappointed not to have started at his old stomping ground but, once he did get onto the pitch, he made a positive impact. His through-ball for Jackson's goal was superb and ultimately won the game for Ipswich. He did try his luck himself, notably from 40 yards when he really had no right to shoot, which left partner Jackson laughing. A positive impact. 7

Cole Skuse (for Huws, 77)

On to sure things up in the centre of the pitch and he did exactly that, while also playing his part in the move which led to Jackson's winner. 6