It's transfer deadline day... part one - What today means for Ipswich Town

Premier League clubs have made enquiries about Ipswich Town midfielder Andre Dozzell.

It's transfer deadline day... part one. STUART WATSON takes a look at the new split transfer window and how it affects Ipswich Town.

Alan Judge shoots from a free-kick at Burton Albion.

How did it used to be?

Last year, in a move designed to end disruption and allow clubs to focus on their football, Premier League clubs agreed to close the summer transfer window before the start of the season (August 9). EFL clubs also brought their transfer deadline forward, but only to August 31.

What's changed this year?

There's still a spilt - only this time the Championship has become aligned with the Premier League.

So, to be clear, what's today's window?

Premier League and Championship clubs have until 5pm to sign players - both permanently and on loan.

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert wants to sign three more players for his squad.

Is much likely to happen from an Ipswich perspective?

As it stands, no.

Town rebuffed several offers from QPR for Alan Judge with the Irishman set to stay at Portman Road.

Speaking yesterday, owner Marcus Evans said: "It's great to see Alan in the squad, despite approaches from elsewhere.

"I fully understand why a move to QPR would have appealed to Alan for personal and professional reasons but I must point out that he has always been totally professional in the way that he dealt with a difficult, personal situation and I know that he will be giving everything to the team this season as always."

It's also understood that those who have made enquiries about Andre Dozzell - including Norwich, Brighton and Bournemouth - have been told the youngster will not leave on the cheap, with negotiations over a new contract under way.

However, it should be noted that Lambert did hint last week that he might have to sell to buy.

When's the second deadline day?

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill are dealing with transfer negotiations.

That's on Monday, September 2.

League One and League Two clubs have until 5pm to sign players - both permanently and on loan.

The deadline for Scottish clubs to sign players is slightly later that day - at 12pm.

Most European leagues have set their transfer deadline for that day too.

Will business speed up after today?

There's a good chance that will be the case. Once Premier League and Championship clubs have completed all their business they will be in a better position to decide who they are prepared to let go.

What business are Town looking to do?

Lambert says he has identified three players he'd like to bring in - all on permanent deals.

One will be a striker, given the Blues came close to signing Tom Elliott on loan from Millwall last week before pulling the plug at the medical stage. That deal could yet be revisited as Lambert looks to bring in some competition for James Norwood and Kayden Jackson.

Another could well be a winger seeing as Town missed out on Danny Mayor earlier this summer when the former Bury man chose to be reunited with his former boss, Ryan Lowe, at Plymouth.

So is that it after September 2?

No. Clubs can sign free agents at any time during the year and there tends to be plenty of them still around once the window has shut. Some players are keen to get themselves a club as soon as possible, but others are prepared to wait knowing they are in a better negotiating position outside of the window.

IPSWICH TOWN'S 2019 SUMMER TRANSFER WINDOW

INS (5): James Norwood (Tranmere, Bosman free), Tomas Holy (Gillingham, Bosman free), Luke Garbutt (Everton, loan), Will Norris (Wolves, loan), Adam Przybek (West Brom, free).

OUTS (15): Bartosz Bialkowski (Millwall, loan), Dean Gerken (released), Jordan Spence (released), James Bree (loan expired), Matthew Pennington (loan expired), James Collins (released), Jonas Knudsen (released, signed for Malmo), Callum Elder (loan expired), Trevoh Chalobah (loan expired), Tom Adeyemi (released), Grant Ward (released), Simon Dawkins (released), Ellis Harrison (Portsmouth, £500k), Will Keane (loan expired), Collin Quaner (loan expired).

IPSWICH TOWN FIRST TEAM SQUAD AS IT STANDS (28)

Holy, Norris; Emmanuel, Donacien, Chambers, Nsiala, Woolfenden, Ndaba, Kenlock, Nydam, Clements; Judge, Skuse, Nolan, Bishop, Downes, Dozzell, El Mizouni, Huws; Edwards, Lankester, Rowe, Garbutt, Dobra; Norwood, Jackson, Sears, Roberts.