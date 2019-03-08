Partly Cloudy

Race is back on to sign U’s star Szmodics

PUBLISHED: 11:12 01 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:12 01 April 2019

Sammie Szmodics fires in a shot during Saturday's 1-0 win at Cambridge United. Picture: PAGEPIX

Sammie Szmodics fires in a shot during Saturday's 1-0 win at Cambridge United. Picture: PAGEPIX

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

The race appears to be back on to sign Colchester United’s highly-rated attacking midfielder, Sammie Szmodics, this summer.

Szmodics was close to moving to Premier League outfit Bournemouth in January, 2018, for a reported £1m fee, while manager John McGreal was expecting interest to be rekindled in his 23-year-old star player during the last January transfer window.

With his current contract due to expire this summer, there is now talk of a trio of Championship clubs eying up Szmodics, who has been with the U’s since the age of seven.

Livewire Szmodics has been linked with possible moves to Derby County, Bristol City and Hull City, who all operate in the second tier. The Rams (sixth) and the Robins (seventh) are play-off contenders, while the Tigers are outside bets in 12th spot.

Szmodics has had another good season with the U’s, netting 12 goals as the Essex club bid to make the League Two play-offs.

