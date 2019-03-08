Thunderstorms

Transfer window changes give Ipswich Town more time to complete summer deals following drop into League One

PUBLISHED: 17:34 02 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:34 02 May 2019

Town manager Paul Lambert . Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Town manager Paul Lambert . Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Clubs in League One and League Two, including Ipswich Town, will be able to complete transfer deals until the end of August following a vote by EFL clubs today.

Ipswich Town have already sold more season tickets than they had going into the start of this campaign. Photo: Steve WallerIpswich Town have already sold more season tickets than they had going into the start of this campaign. Photo: Steve Waller

Changes to the summer transfer window meant there were two deadlines last August. The first, for permanent deals, fell the day before the start of the Premier League season, before a second loan deadline for EFL clubs at the end of August.

Championship clubs must now have completed their transfer business by 5pm on the August 8, prior to the start of the Premier League season. League One and League Two clubs will now have until the end of August to complete deals.

The amendments to the regulations mean the following:

• The deadline for Championship clubs for all incoming permanent and loan registrations closes at 5pm on the Thursday prior to the commencement of the Premier League season.

• A deadline of August 31 for League One and League Two clubs for all permanent and loan registrations, thereby providing increased flexibility in relation to trading between clubs in those two divisions.

EFL chief executive, Shaun Harvey, said: “I'm pleased that the matter has been determined and thereby ensuring clubs have sufficient time to prepare ahead of the summer transfer window opening in June.

“It is right that clubs were given the opportunity to determine the direction of travel in order to come to a decision that benefitted their own individual transfer policies.”

