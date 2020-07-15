E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Summer transfer window dates set... with a two-week ‘domestic only’ extension

PUBLISHED: 12:08 15 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:17 15 July 2020

Dates for the summer transfer window have been set. Picture: PA

Dates for the summer transfer window have been set. Picture: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

The dates for the summer transfer window have been set.

The window will open on July 27, at the conclusion of the Premier League and Championship seasons, and will run until 11pm on October 5.

In addition, there will be a two-week ‘domestic only’ transfer window in which Premier League and EFL clubs will be able to trade with one another.

However, no deals will be permitted between Premier League clubs during this period, which ends on October 16.

MORE: EFL to delay 2020/21 start date decision until next week

The dates still need to be officially ratified by FIFA.

It is yet to be decided when the 2020/21 season will begin, but it’s understood a start date of September 12 is preferred while a start on August 29 has been discussed.

It’s hoped reduced capacity crowds will be allowed in stadiums by this date.

