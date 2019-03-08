Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer
Video

Chalobah arrived at Ipswich as a young international defender... but he now sees his future in the centre of midfield

PUBLISHED: 14:32 26 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:39 26 April 2019

Trevoh Chalobah is on loan from Chelsea. Picture: Steve Waller

Trevoh Chalobah is on loan from Chelsea. Picture: Steve Waller

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Trevoh Chalobah’s experience at Ipswich Town means the Chelsea loanee now sees himself as a central midfielder.

Trevoh Chalobah has enjoyed his time at Ipswich Town despite the Blues' struggles. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMTrevoh Chalobah has enjoyed his time at Ipswich Town despite the Blues' struggles. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Trevoh Chalobah's experience at Ipswich Town means the Chelsea loanee now sees himself as a central midfielder.

The teenager had played the majority of his youth football as a central defender, both in the Chelsea youth system and at international level, before Paul Hurst brought him to Portman Road in the summer for a first taste of the senior game.

He's played 41 games for the Blues in the midfield, with his one defensive appearance coming in the 3-0 loss at Millwall immediately following Hurst's sacking, and now sees his future in the middle of the pitch.

MORE: McGoldrick on the cusp of a Premier League promotion, while Ipswich head for League One – the story behind last summer's split

“For me it's good to have two positions,” he said.

“When I came in here I thought I was going to play centre-back but I've ended up in midfield and I've learnt a lot.

Asked which position he'd pick, Chalobah replied: “Probably central midfield.

“I was a centre-back when I first came and Paul Hurst told me I'd be playing in midfield so straight away I had to sort my game out.

Trevoh Chalobah celebrates his winner at Swnasea City Picture PagepixTrevoh Chalobah celebrates his winner at Swnasea City Picture Pagepix

“I played a few games there last season, which helped a bit, as did watching videos of my brother.

“I have learned a lot and this league is tough physically. I've played a lot of games and probably tired a bit towards the end of the season but I think I have coped pretty well.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: 'Lads go out on loan for a reason... they're certainly not forgotten about' - Ipswich loanees to return for a fresh start

“I know I'm a much better player for the experience. When I was playing for the Chelsea U21 side it was nothing like as intense as it has been every week in the Championship.”

Chalobah says he and his team-mates have been 'hit hard' following confirmation of the club's relegation, but has backed his temporary club to win promotion from League One at the first time of asking.

“It hit us very hard but all we can do is to make sure we focus on the next two games,” Chalobah said.

“The fans have been with us from minute one and that's been the most disappointing thing, letting them down.

Trevoh Chalobah gets his foot up at Preston. Picture PagepixTrevoh Chalobah gets his foot up at Preston. Picture Pagepix

“The players and the fans must stick together into next season as well and try to bring this club back at the first opportunity. I'm sure they can bounce back next season.

MORE: Injury updates on Huws, Adeyemi, Edwards, Kenlock and Harrison ahead of Town's visit to Sheffield United

“I think they will be alright. The players that they have at the club are really exciting and a good bunch of lads. They have a lot of desire to put things right after relegation.

“If they can show that next season, and if they can add a few goals from somewhere, I can see them doing well.”

Most Read

‘I hope those that hounded me out enjoy the sexy football in League One’ - McCarthy on Town’s relegation

Town manager Mick McCarthy bangs the desk in the media room as he announces that he has quit the club following the Ipswich Town v Barnsley match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Ed Sheeran told to remove sauna from his Suffolk estate

Ed Sheeran has been told to remove a sauna and sign from his Suffolk estate. Picture: YUI MOK/PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

Family diner shuts its doors two years after opening

Carl and Ann Foster getting set for the 2017 grand opening of Dannii's Diner in Brandon, which closed this month. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

Huge forest fire breaks out at Elveden

Firefighters tackling a previous blaze in Thetford forest. Picture: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

Most Read

‘I hope those that hounded me out enjoy the sexy football in League One’ - McCarthy on Town’s relegation

Town manager Mick McCarthy bangs the desk in the media room as he announces that he has quit the club following the Ipswich Town v Barnsley match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Ed Sheeran told to remove sauna from his Suffolk estate

Ed Sheeran has been told to remove a sauna and sign from his Suffolk estate. Picture: YUI MOK/PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

Family diner shuts its doors two years after opening

Carl and Ann Foster getting set for the 2017 grand opening of Dannii's Diner in Brandon, which closed this month. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

Huge forest fire breaks out at Elveden

Firefighters tackling a previous blaze in Thetford forest. Picture: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Debenhams stores in Ipswich, Colchester and Bury St Edmunds safe from closure threat

Debenhams department store in Ipswich town centre

‘Ruthless’ scammers jailed for 21 years for ripping off elderly victims of £3m

Barry Spearing, Muhammed Tanveer and Shaun Cross. Pictures: Bedfordshire Police

Second World War shell found in town

A bomb disposal squad is set to carry out a controlled explosion after a Second World War shell was found in Beccles. Picture: PA/Yui Mok

Large blockage in Pixel the cat’s stomach turns out to be 50 hair bands

The Fox family with Pixel � dad Dean, mum Blossom, Felicity (3) and Bonnie (1) Picture: EASTGATE VETERINARY GROUP

SIL Preview: Crane Sports on the verge of the championship going into the final week

SIL preview action
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists