‘I want to thank Ipswich Town for taking me in’ - Chalobah makes move to France
PUBLISHED: 14:00 20 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:13 20 August 2020
Archant
Midfielder Trevoh Chalobah has thanked Ipswich Town after making a move to France this summer.
The former loanee, who was with Town as they were relegated from the Championship in 2018/19, has joined French top flight side Lorient on loan from Chelsea for the coming campaign.
And after completing his move, Chalobah thanked Ipswich for the role the club played in his development, as well as Huddersfield, his side last season.
“A new journey and chapter has started,” Chalobah tweeted.
“I am extremely happy to be joining FC Lorient for the coming season.
“I would like to thank both Ipswich Town and Huddersfield Town for taking me in and developing me as a player in the Championship.
“It’s been a physically and mentally tough two years but I’ve become stronger.
“I wish you both all the best this season and for the future. Thank you.”
Chalobah played 44 games during his time with Ipswich, scoring twice.
