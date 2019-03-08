Newman steps down as Walsham look for a new manager

Trevor Newman Archant

Trevor Newman has stepped down from his role as first team manager of Walsham-le-Willows following last night's match against Thetford Town.

The visitors, who lost manager Danny White only the week previously, beat Walsham 3-2 at Summer Road - only Thetford's second win in 12 league games and a result that put Walsham bottom of Thurlow Nunn Premier.

Matt Morton is now in charge at Thetford.

A club statement said: "We would like to put on record our thanks and appreciation for his hard work and dedication over the last two seasons, especially the excellent season we had last year with one of our best finishes in the Thurlow Nunn Premier league for the club.

"We now invite applications for the manager's position to be made initially to chairman Keith Mills on days-sports@btconnect.com or by phoning 07789 847023.

On Saturday Walsham entertain Long Melford in the Thurlow Nunn Premier, before playing Whitton twice on the bounce, both away in Ipswich - once in the Suffolk Premier Cup and once in the league.