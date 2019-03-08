Video

Triple injury blow for Blues with Bishop, Nsiala and Lankester ruled out for start of season

Teddy Bishop faces three months on the sidelines. Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Ipswich Town have suffered a triple injury blow after it was confirmed Teddy Bishop, Toto Nsiala and Jack Lankester will all miss the start of the season.

Jack Lankester is still being troubled by a back injury. Picture: ROSS HALLS Jack Lankester is still being troubled by a back injury. Picture: ROSS HALLS

All three players suffered injuries in Sunday's Interwetten Cup in Meppen, with Bishop's the most concerning after he twisted his knee during the third-place play-off clash with the hosts.

It was initially feared the midfielder, who has suffered with injuries over the last three years, had suffered cruciate ligament damage and would be ruled out for as much as 12 months.

However, he has sustained medial ligament damage in his right knee and will be sidelined for three months.

Nsiala tore his hamstring while clearing a ball against Fortuna Dusseldorf, with that injury keeping him out for the 'first few weeks of the campaign' while Jack Lankester has suffered a reaction after returning from the back injury which ended his 2018/19 campaign early.

"Bish is wearing a brace at the moment and with the injury he has, we are looking at three months or so recovery time," Town head physio, Matt Byard, told the club website.

"Toto tore his hamstring in the game against Fortuna on Sunday and he will certainly miss the first few weeks of the season.

Toto Nsiala tore his hamstring in Meppen. Picture: ROSS HALLS Toto Nsiala tore his hamstring in Meppen. Picture: ROSS HALLS

"Jack had a stress fracture of the back over the second half of last season. He has been progressing well and played in the games in Germany but he's had a bit of a reaction.

"It's quite common with the type of injury Jack has had to get setbacks along the way. It's a case of letting things settle down for now but he's another that won't be ready for the start of the season."

The news comes at a time when the Blues are already missing four key players during pre-season.

Alan Judge is yet to return to match action after fracturing his wrist while on international duty with the Republic of Ireland last month, while Gwion Edwards is still struggling with the groin problem which hampered him during the second half of last season.

Jon Nolan is sidelined with an Achilles issue, suffered in April, while Freddie Sears will not return until November at the earliest after suffering knee ligament damage at Norwich in February.

Young strikers Ben Morris and Ben Folami are out with knee and Achilles injuries respectively.