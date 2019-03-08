Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 14°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer
Video

Triple injury blow for Blues with Bishop, Nsiala and Lankester ruled out for start of season

PUBLISHED: 17:07 18 July 2019 | UPDATED: 18:05 18 July 2019

Teddy Bishop faces three months on the sidelines. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Teddy Bishop faces three months on the sidelines. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Ipswich Town have suffered a triple injury blow after it was confirmed Teddy Bishop, Toto Nsiala and Jack Lankester will all miss the start of the season.

Jack Lankester is still being troubled by a back injury. Picture: ROSS HALLSJack Lankester is still being troubled by a back injury. Picture: ROSS HALLS

All three players suffered injuries in Sunday's Interwetten Cup in Meppen, with Bishop's the most concerning after he twisted his knee during the third-place play-off clash with the hosts.

It was initially feared the midfielder, who has suffered with injuries over the last three years, had suffered cruciate ligament damage and would be ruled out for as much as 12 months.

However, he has sustained medial ligament damage in his right knee and will be sidelined for three months.

MORE: Ipswich Town release squad numbers... with three prime shirts left vacant for potential new arrivals

Nsiala tore his hamstring while clearing a ball against Fortuna Dusseldorf, with that injury keeping him out for the 'first few weeks of the campaign' while Jack Lankester has suffered a reaction after returning from the back injury which ended his 2018/19 campaign early.

"Bish is wearing a brace at the moment and with the injury he has, we are looking at three months or so recovery time," Town head physio, Matt Byard, told the club website.

"Toto tore his hamstring in the game against Fortuna on Sunday and he will certainly miss the first few weeks of the season.

MORE: Norwood is the joker in the Ipswich Town pack... but flick a switch and the striker is all business

Toto Nsiala tore his hamstring in Meppen. Picture: ROSS HALLSToto Nsiala tore his hamstring in Meppen. Picture: ROSS HALLS

"Jack had a stress fracture of the back over the second half of last season. He has been progressing well and played in the games in Germany but he's had a bit of a reaction.

"It's quite common with the type of injury Jack has had to get setbacks along the way. It's a case of letting things settle down for now but he's another that won't be ready for the start of the season."

The news comes at a time when the Blues are already missing four key players during pre-season.

MORE: Defender Kenlock signs new three-year contract with Ipswich Town

Alan Judge is yet to return to match action after fracturing his wrist while on international duty with the Republic of Ireland last month, while Gwion Edwards is still struggling with the groin problem which hampered him during the second half of last season.

Jon Nolan is sidelined with an Achilles issue, suffered in April, while Freddie Sears will not return until November at the earliest after suffering knee ligament damage at Norwich in February.

Young strikers Ben Morris and Ben Folami are out with knee and Achilles injuries respectively.

Most Read

WATCH: Spectacular footage of huge crop fire on the edge of Ipswich

Fire crews are battling a huge field fire near Ipswich Picture: STEVE HAYWARD

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

Man arrested after A14 police chase drama

King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds was broken into Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man in 20s in critical condition after A11 McDonald’s hit and run

A man in his 20s remains in a critical condition at Addenbrooke's Hospital after being hit by a BMW 1-Series outside the McDonald's at Fiveways Roundabout picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

WATCH: Spectacular footage of huge crop fire on the edge of Ipswich

Fire crews are battling a huge field fire near Ipswich Picture: STEVE HAYWARD

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

Man arrested after A14 police chase drama

King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds was broken into Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man in 20s in critical condition after A11 McDonald’s hit and run

A man in his 20s remains in a critical condition at Addenbrooke's Hospital after being hit by a BMW 1-Series outside the McDonald's at Fiveways Roundabout picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Investigation launched after baby dies

Police are at the scene of an address in Gerard Road, Clacton, after the death Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Dramatic images of chalet fire released

The fire in Norman Way, St Osyth, was started by a bonfire that grew out of control Picture: ESSEX FIRE AND RESCUE

Road, rail and sea to be used for Sizewell C materials – and bypass could be temporary measure

An artist's impression of what Sizewell C will look like Picture: EDF ENERGY

Triple injury blow for Blues with Bishop, Nsiala and Lankester ruled out for start of season

Teddy Bishop faces three months on the sidelines. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Does Ipswich need to improve its image?

Independent Ipswich businesses can apply for a grant to help spruce up their shop fronts. Cathy Frost, of Loveone, has welcomed the council scheme. Photo: Charlotte Bond.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists