Town confirm triple signing swoop as Hawkins, Ward and Cornell arrive

PUBLISHED: 14:23 17 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:10 17 August 2020

Ipswich Town have signed Stephen Ward, left, David Cornell, centre, and Ollie Hawkins Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town have this afternoon confirmed a triple signing swoop - bringing striker Oli Hawkins, left back Stephen Ward and keeper David Cornell to Portman Road.

Ipswich Town have confirmed the signings of David Cornell, Stephen Ward and Oli Hawkins. Picture: PAIpswich Town have confirmed the signings of David Cornell, Stephen Ward and Oli Hawkins. Picture: PA

Ward, who turns 35 this week, has been training with the club since last Monday and brings some vital experience to the Town backline.

The 50-cap Republic of Ireland international played with Stoke in the Championship last season but left the Potters at the end of his deal, and has signed a one-year contract at Portman Road.

MORE: ‘Wonderful’ Ward is the converted striker who became McCarthy’s trusted left-back... but is he what Town need?

Cornell arrives after opting to leave Northampton at the end of his deal, having played a vital role in the Cobblers’ promotion to League One.

At 29, the Welshman is known to be excited for a fresh challenge, as he now battles Tomas Holy for a starting spot at Portman Road. His deal is for two years, with the option of a third.

MORE: The time was right for Cornell to take on a new challenge.... now he’s got it at Ipswich

Hawkins, 28, who is also a free agent after leaving Portsmouth this summer, will bring some much-needed physicality to the Blues’ forward line.

Standing 6ft 5inches, the striker found minutes hard to come by last season, in part due to injury and also due to the form of ex-Ipswich striker Ellis Harrison.

He scored 18 goals in 96 games at Fratton Park and will be hoping to give his career a kick-start in Suffolk.

MORE: Marmite player who is happy to play striker or centre-back... Why Town fans need to show new signing Hawkins some love

He’s signed a two-year deal with the option of a third.

Ward’s been handed the number three shirt, with Cornell taking 28 and Hawkins 32.

