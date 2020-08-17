Breaking

Town confirm triple signing swoop as Hawkins, Ward and Cornell arrive

Ipswich Town have signed Stephen Ward, left, David Cornell, centre, and Ollie Hawkins Picture: ITFC Archant

Ipswich Town have this afternoon confirmed a triple signing swoop - bringing striker Oli Hawkins, left back Stephen Ward and keeper David Cornell to Portman Road.

Ward, who turns 35 this week, has been training with the club since last Monday and brings some vital experience to the Town backline.

The 50-cap Republic of Ireland international played with Stoke in the Championship last season but left the Potters at the end of his deal, and has signed a one-year contract at Portman Road.

Cornell arrives after opting to leave Northampton at the end of his deal, having played a vital role in the Cobblers’ promotion to League One.

At 29, the Welshman is known to be excited for a fresh challenge, as he now battles Tomas Holy for a starting spot at Portman Road. His deal is for two years, with the option of a third.

Hawkins, 28, who is also a free agent after leaving Portsmouth this summer, will bring some much-needed physicality to the Blues’ forward line.

Standing 6ft 5inches, the striker found minutes hard to come by last season, in part due to injury and also due to the form of ex-Ipswich striker Ellis Harrison.

He scored 18 goals in 96 games at Fratton Park and will be hoping to give his career a kick-start in Suffolk.

He’s signed a two-year deal with the option of a third.

Ward’s been handed the number three shirt, with Cornell taking 28 and Hawkins 32.