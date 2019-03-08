'I was hoping for a big season but I'm staying positive' - Nydam on his battle back from broken ankle

Tristan Nydam was stretchered off at Notts County with a broken ankle. Picture: PAGEPIX Archant

Tristan Nydam has his sights set on a February return as he battles back from the nasty ankle injury he suffered during pre-season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tristan Nydam had been playing on the left side of the Ipswich Town defence. Picture Pagepix Tristan Nydam had been playing on the left side of the Ipswich Town defence. Picture Pagepix

The youngster impressed this summer after being given an opportunity at left-back, but was stopped in his tracks at Notts County when he broke his ankle during the friendly at Meadow Lane.

He remains on crutches but has spent plenty of time at Town's Playford Road training base as he works his way back to fitness, with the hope of returning to action in February.

"I'm all good and staying positive," Nydam told the club's iFollow service.

MORE: 'He went on loan to Ipswich... I was laughing my head off' - Keane attacks Walters' lack of medals and mocks emotional interview

Tristan Nydam featured in the second half of the pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS Tristan Nydam featured in the second half of the pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

"Recovery is going well, although I'm not able to do too much. I've started putting a bit of weight on it so I'm able to do some gym work but previously I've just been lying down in bed, watching TV.

"I've had a few little niggles in the past but this is the first real injury I've had. A few of the lads have suffered long-term injuries so it's good to have them to talk to.

"We can go to the gym together and will be around each other almost every day which helps us mentally to have people there to talk to. The lads who are on their way back can help us to deal with it.

You may also want to watch:

"I'm looking at February time but hopefully sooner. Hopefully my recovery goes well but I think it will be then."

Nydam spent the first half of last season at St Johnstone in Scotland but played just 126 minutes of football during five appearances, before returning to Suffolk to finish the season with the Blues' Under 23s.

MORE: Ipswich Town striker Norwood wins League One player-of-the-month award vote... and it wasn't even close

This was set to be a big season for the 19-year-old, with a host of young players given a chance by manager Paul Lambert, but he's determined to look at the positives.

"Injuries are part of the game but it's obviously frustrating because this was a big year for me," he said.

"Last year was a lost year for me really. I didn't play many games and I had hoped to come back here and play more this season.

"It happens though and I just have to get my head down, stay positive and get back as soon as I can.

"It's a mental thing as much as the physical side when it's a long term injury. I've found that already but having lads around me who have been through it definitely helps."