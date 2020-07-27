E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Nydam targets October return as he battles back from ankle injury

PUBLISHED: 19:23 27 July 2020 | UPDATED: 19:23 27 July 2020

Tristan Nydam is battling back to fitness Picture: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich Town youngster Tristan Nydam has targeted an October return as he continues his battle back from a nasty ankle injury.

The midfielder broke his ankle and suffered ligament damage during a pre-season friendly at Notts County a year ago and, having not kicked a ball since, is back doing fitness work at the club’s training ground.

He is not yet ready to return to full training but, with six weeks remaining until the start of the 2020/21 campaign, is hopeful of being involved again not long after the restart.

“My ankle feels so much better than what it did before lockdown,” Nydam said.

“Due to the restrictions in place, I haven’t been able to use the gym so I’ve been working in the dome with the physios.

“It’s been a tough time but I’ve tried to stay positive. I think lockdown was actually a blessing in disguise as I haven’t missed out on any football and it has given me an extra three or four months to get my ankle right.

“With the league starting a month later than usual, it gives me more time to get back in the swing of things. I hope to be back on the grass by then though I’m not sure if that will be full training as it might be a bit too soon.

“I’ll be hoping to play some sort of games, whether that is 23s or first-team by October-November time.”

Nydam has played 21 times for the Blues, having made his debut in August 2017, but has played just 10 minutes of competitive football under Paul Lambert.

The Town boss used the 20-year-old at left back during the 2019 pre-season.

