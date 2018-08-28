Boardley glad to get ‘promising’ first week out of the way as FA Trophy action comes to Leiston

Leiston boss Stuart Boardley Photo: PAUL VOLLER Archant

Leiston boss Stuart Boardley says it’s been ‘a promising’ first week at Victory Road for him as the new boss.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Boardley and assistant David Head are the new management team at the Blues and they started off their time in charge with a fine 3-0 win over Biggleswade Town last weekend in the Southern League Premier Central division.

On Tuesday night however, they did bow out of the League Cup to Lowestoft.

Tomorrow afternoon they entertain Wiltshire-based Melksham Town in the second qualifying round of the FA Trophy.

“Yes, it’s been a promising week but also nice to get that week behind us,” Boardley said.

“It was a good win last week against a good side in Biggleswade and on Tuesday night we took the chance to look at some of our players which was well worth it.

“In fact we probably learned more from Tuesday than we did last weekend.”

Boardley has already made one major decision since his arrival at Victory Road and that was to depart with striker Cemal Ramadan, who has gone back to Bury Town.

Ramadan arrived at Leiston with a big season behind him last campaign.

But he only started four games for the Blues and never really had a chance to get going.

“We have four top class strikers here and Cemal just wasn’t getting game time,” Boardley said.

“So, we sat down with him and realised it was best for him to move on. He’s a great lad and a fine player. He wants to play which all good players should want to do.

“I hope he goes to Bury and does well, but the door is always open for him here.

“We’ll be looking at the squad and see if it needs a bit more backing. We are looking at that now.”

Tomorrow’s opponents Melksham Town play in Southern League Division One South and are in the play-off positions – they have drawn five of their ten league games.

“The FA Trophy is massively important for us,” Boardley said.

“Just like the FA Cup there is good money up for grabs (£4,000 for the winners of this round) and we want to progress.”

Leiston beat VCD Athletic in the last round