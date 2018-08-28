Sunshine and Showers

Lambert’s side to be backed by 2,000-strong Blue Army for crunch Reading clash

PUBLISHED: 17:00 09 November 2018

Town fans at The Den for the match against Millwall Picture Pagepix

Town fans at The Den for the match against Millwall Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town will once again be cheered on by an away support of 2,000 when they take on Reading tomorrow.

Ipswich Town fans at Millwall. Picture: PAGEPIXIpswich Town fans at Millwall. Picture: PAGEPIX

More than 1,750 tickets have already been sold and, with the remaining tickets expected to be snapped up from the initial allocation and tickets available on the day, the Blues expect the traveling support to total more than 2,000.

A similar number made the trip to Millwall on October 27 for the first game following Paul Hurst’s sacking, which new manager Paul Lambert watched from the stands.

He was impressed with the vocal away support, who chanted ‘Paul Lambert is a Blue, he hates Norwich’ throughout the game to welcome the new boss.

MORE: Skuse on Lambert impact, applause for Roberts and the pain of relegation

“I saw the fans on Saturday at Millwall and for a team sat bottom of the table they were excellent,” Lambert said at his Ipswich unveiling. “They were right behind them.

“I’m sure if we win games it doesn’t matter who’s there, they will be right behind the football club.

“We have to give them something as well but for 90 or 95 minutes we have to ensure they come and enjoy their time as well. They pay big money to come and watch the team and they want to watch them win, so when they’re in the stadium they can enjoy themselves.

MORE: ‘Intelligence, a classy touch and a chip off the old block’ - Secret Scout on Town youngster Dozzell

“But we have to give them something as well.”

On average, the Blues took a little more than 1,000 for Championship away days last season, despite having to cover more than 8.000 miles during an unremarkable campaign in which they neither troubled the top end of the table or were threatened with the drop.

