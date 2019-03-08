Partly Cloudy

Leiston snap up teenager Bacon, leaving boss Boardley 'delighted'

PUBLISHED: 07:00 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 07:27 03 July 2019

Harrison Bacon, left, with Leiston boss Stuart Boardley, after signing a 2-year deal with the club. Photo: CONTRIBUTED

Harrison Bacon, left, with Leiston boss Stuart Boardley, after signing a 2-year deal with the club. Photo: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

Leiston have snapped up teenager Harrison Bacon on a two-year deal.

The attacking midfielder, who turned 18 this week, enjoyed his debut year in senior football last season after being signed by the Blues from Woodbridge Town last summer.

But in that time he netted 18 times for the club, including hat-tricks for both the U18s and reserves, as well as scoring for the first XI during 15 first-team appearances last season.

"I'm delighted one of the best young players in this area has committed to us," Boardley said.

"Harrison has done well for us from the off.

"He gives us something different. He has energy, scores goals and I've seen more than enough in him to know he has a big future.

"We are building something here over the next three or four years and young players are part of it. Harrison certainly is a big part of that, his two-year deal reflects that.

"We have some experienced players here, former pros, who the likes of Harrison will continue to learn off."

Boardley admits he is close to signing "two or three more" as Leiston continue to rebuild after losing players in the summer to other clubs.

"We have our irons in the fire," Boardley said.

"And if we get the players we want, I'm confident we will have a very competitive squad.

Meanwhile Boardley admitted to being delighted to have coach Steve Foley at Victory Road.

"Steve's presence has given us a real buzz," Boardley admitted.

"Everyone knows what a good coach he is.

"He is not just helping the first team but the whole club and it's a real positive to have him with us."

