Former AFC Sudbury star in the EFL team of the week!

PUBLISHED: 11:34 29 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:34 29 September 2020

Bradford City's Tyler French appeals to match referee Will Finnie during the Sky Bet League Two match at Forest Green earlier in the season. The former Sudbury man was in the EFL Team of the Week this week. Photo: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Former AFC Sudbury defender, Tyler French, has been named in the EFL Team of the Week after his performance for Bradford City at the weekend.

On Saturday, Bradford moved upto ninth in League Two after a 2-1 win over Stevenage Borough.

French played at right back and assisted in one of Lee Novak’s two goals on the day.

It’s a huge accolade for the young 21-year-old from Bury St Edmunds who is starting to find his feet in the pro game.

French made 120 appearances for AFC Sudbury in the Isthmian league, and attracted interest from plenty of Football League suitors, eventually agreeing to join Bradford on a two-year deal back in the summer of 2019.

In February he went out on loan to AFC Fylde, where his football education continued. He is now back at Bradford.

Speaking back in 2019 after his move to the Bantams, French told the EADT.

“It’s a dream come true.

“I feel I’ve worked so hard to get to this point. I’ve been for trials at other professional clubs and come close to getting a contract.

“The more trials I have had the more clubs who have become interested.

“I’d always hoped of being a professional footballer. It’s all I’ve really wanted to be, but I never really knew if it would happen.”

