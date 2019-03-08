Mings completes big-money Villa move with Ipswich set for potential £1.85m windfall

Tyrone Mings has completed his move to Aston Villa. Picture: PA/ITFC Archant

Former Ipswich Town defender Tyrone Mings' move from Bournemouth to Aston Villa is complete.

Mings joined Ipswich from Chippenham for £10,000 in 2012. Picture: ARCHANT Mings joined Ipswich from Chippenham for £10,000 in 2012. Picture: ARCHANT

The 26-year-old has signed a long-term contract with the club he won promotion with while on loan last season, with the fee reported to be starting at £20million and potentially reaching £26.5m.

The Blues sold the former Chippenham defender, who they signed for just £10,000 in 2012, to the Cherries three years ago for a fee of £8million.

A sell-on clause was negotiated as part of that sale, which also brought Brett Pitman and Ryan Fraser to Portman Road, meaning Ipswich will be due 10 per cent of the profit made by Bournemouth this summer.

That means Town could receive as much as £1.85m.

This is the second deal between two other clubs to have benefited the Blues this summer, with the club understood to have pocketed £800,000 as part of academy graduate Matt Clarke's move from Portsmouth to Brighton.

The Blues could benefit further should Adam Webster depart Bristol City this summer, with the Ashton Gate club said to have put a £30m price tag on a player said to be interesting a host of top flight clubs.

Kieffer Moore, who Ipswich sold to Barnsley in January 2018, is another player the Blues hold a sell-on clause on with the striker interesting Bristol City.

While the money would be a welcome boost to Ipswich at a time when the club is facing an income loss of around £9million following relegation, manager Paul Lambert has stressed the cash will have no impact on his summer transfer budget.

"I don't get the idea that people think there's money - where's the money coming from?" said Lambert.

"We can't buy anybody, that's the fact of it, but that's no problem because we have some really good young players.

"They may need a little bit of help but we can't go and buy anybody, regardless of what anyone thinks about deals done before my time and the knock-on of money coming in.

"It doesn't work like that and that's the reality of it, but that's no problem. We've got a good side."