‘I believe we will make the play-offs’ – U’s Eisa

Tranmere defender Mark Ellis takes the legs of the U's man-of-the-match Abo Eisa, during the first half of Saturday's 2-0 home defeat. Picture: STEVE WALLER © Copyright Stephen Waller

Colchester United have become stuck in a rut, but flying winger Abo Eisa believes that the U’s will still make the end-of-season League Two play-offs.

Action from Saturday's 2-0 home defeat to Tranmere Rovers, where opening goalscorer James Norwood keepsU's centre-half Frankie Kent. Picture: STEVE WALLER Action from Saturday's 2-0 home defeat to Tranmere Rovers, where opening goalscorer James Norwood keepsU's centre-half Frankie Kent. Picture: STEVE WALLER

A run of four defeats in their last five games, and just one win in seven, has seen John McGreal’s men slip from fourth slot to a distant ninth, four points adrift of the top-seven and having played a game more than seventh-placed Exeter.

However, Eisa is confident that the U’s can accumulate enough points, during their last seven fixtures, to return to the top seven, starting with this Saturday’s East Anglian derby at Cambridge United.

“Morale still high, and the play-offs are still achievable, 100%. Everyone is still believing,” insisted Eisa, in the wake of last Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat to Tranmere.

“It hurts, it does hurt, and that’s what makes it good because if everyone is hurting then it means a lot to the players.

“I believe 100% that we will get back in the play-off zone and that we will make the play-offs.

“Tranmere are a good team, but I think we were the better team overall, especially in the first half.

“Their first goal came against the run of play, although it was maybe a mistake from us. We do need to tighten up at the back, and we do need to start scoring goals as well.

“Both are not happening at the moment, and they need to start happening soon because we only have seven games left.

“Time is running out, but then again seven games is still a big amount of points to play for.

“It’s a big game at Cambridge, and a local derby as well.

“Colchester fans will be there in their numbers, which is good because we need their support at the moment.

“When we get a win, we should be able to kick on because we need some momentum at this stage of the season, going into the end of the campaign,” added Eisa.

The Shrewsbury Town loanee was left out of the U’s starting line-up for the previous four games, until returning to produce a man-of-the-match performance against Tranmere.

“There was some frustration for me, not playing, so you just have to channel that energy into your performance,” said Eisa.

“But it still doesn’t feel good when we lose the game.”