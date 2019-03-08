Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

‘I believe we will make the play-offs’ – U’s Eisa

PUBLISHED: 06:00 26 March 2019

Tranmere defender Mark Ellis takes the legs of the U's man-of-the-match Abo Eisa, during the first half of Saturday's 2-0 home defeat. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Tranmere defender Mark Ellis takes the legs of the U's man-of-the-match Abo Eisa, during the first half of Saturday's 2-0 home defeat. Picture: STEVE WALLER

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Colchester United have become stuck in a rut, but flying winger Abo Eisa believes that the U’s will still make the end-of-season League Two play-offs.

Action from Saturday's 2-0 home defeat to Tranmere Rovers, where opening goalscorer James Norwood keepsU's centre-half Frankie Kent. Picture: STEVE WALLERAction from Saturday's 2-0 home defeat to Tranmere Rovers, where opening goalscorer James Norwood keepsU's centre-half Frankie Kent. Picture: STEVE WALLER

A run of four defeats in their last five games, and just one win in seven, has seen John McGreal’s men slip from fourth slot to a distant ninth, four points adrift of the top-seven and having played a game more than seventh-placed Exeter.

However, Eisa is confident that the U’s can accumulate enough points, during their last seven fixtures, to return to the top seven, starting with this Saturday’s East Anglian derby at Cambridge United.

“Morale still high, and the play-offs are still achievable, 100%. Everyone is still believing,” insisted Eisa, in the wake of last Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat to Tranmere.

“It hurts, it does hurt, and that’s what makes it good because if everyone is hurting then it means a lot to the players.

“I believe 100% that we will get back in the play-off zone and that we will make the play-offs.

“Tranmere are a good team, but I think we were the better team overall, especially in the first half.

“Their first goal came against the run of play, although it was maybe a mistake from us. We do need to tighten up at the back, and we do need to start scoring goals as well.

“Both are not happening at the moment, and they need to start happening soon because we only have seven games left.

“Time is running out, but then again seven games is still a big amount of points to play for.

“It’s a big game at Cambridge, and a local derby as well.

“Colchester fans will be there in their numbers, which is good because we need their support at the moment.

“When we get a win, we should be able to kick on because we need some momentum at this stage of the season, going into the end of the campaign,” added Eisa.

The Shrewsbury Town loanee was left out of the U’s starting line-up for the previous four games, until returning to produce a man-of-the-match performance against Tranmere.

“There was some frustration for me, not playing, so you just have to channel that energy into your performance,” said Eisa.

“But it still doesn’t feel good when we lose the game.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Body of woman found in river in Hadleigh

Forensic vehicles have also been spotted at the scene but a wide cordon is in place to allow the police to carry out an investigation Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS

Eight games left... Tipping point, basement battle and the chance to be party poopers

Town head to Bolton on April 6 for a basement battle. Photo: PA

Landowners abandon plans to pay for protection of beauty spot at risk

Left to right: David Kemp, coastal manager for the Environment Agency; Prof Jane Maxim, Trustee and Funding Committee chairman; Giles Bloomfield, easter area manager ESIDB; Sir Edward Greenwell, chairman Alde and Ore Estuary Partnership; and Karen Thomas, partnership and strategy manager ESIDB Picture: SUPPLIED BY ALDE AND ORE ESTUARY PARTNERSHIP

Most Read

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Body of woman found in river in Hadleigh

Forensic vehicles have also been spotted at the scene but a wide cordon is in place to allow the police to carry out an investigation Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS

Eight games left... Tipping point, basement battle and the chance to be party poopers

Town head to Bolton on April 6 for a basement battle. Photo: PA

Landowners abandon plans to pay for protection of beauty spot at risk

Left to right: David Kemp, coastal manager for the Environment Agency; Prof Jane Maxim, Trustee and Funding Committee chairman; Giles Bloomfield, easter area manager ESIDB; Sir Edward Greenwell, chairman Alde and Ore Estuary Partnership; and Karen Thomas, partnership and strategy manager ESIDB Picture: SUPPLIED BY ALDE AND ORE ESTUARY PARTNERSHIP

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘I believe we will make the play-offs’ – U’s Eisa

Tranmere defender Mark Ellis takes the legs of the U's man-of-the-match Abo Eisa, during the first half of Saturday's 2-0 home defeat. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Leader Luke puts his body on the line and wears his heart on his sleeve - why Chambers still has a vital role to play

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers recently signed a new contract. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Nine-year-old Evie wins Premier League poetry competition

Evie Hynes. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Parents asked to fund school essentials due to budget cuts, says union

Graham White, Suffolk NUT

New 24/7 mental health crisis response service to be set up in Suffolk

A new mental health crisis response service is being set up in Suffolk. Picture: TIME TO CHANGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists