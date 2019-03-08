E-edition Read the EADT online edition
'He'll be a tough one to replace' - McGreal confirms U's have accepted bid for Vincent-Young

PUBLISHED: 14:35 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:07 15 August 2019

Kane Vincent-Young in action for Colchester United. Photo: Steve Waller

Kane Vincent-Young in action for Colchester United. Photo: Steve Waller

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Colchester United boss John McGreal has confirmed the League Two club have accepted a bid from Ipswich Town for full-back Kane Vincent-Young.

Kane Vincent-Young celebrates scoring against Forest Green Rovers last season. Photo: PagepixKane Vincent-Young celebrates scoring against Forest Green Rovers last season. Photo: Pagepix

The EADT and Ipswich Star were the first to report the Blues' interest in the 23-year-old on Sunday and earlier revealed that a price of £500k had been thrashed out by the clubs.

"I got a phone call off (chairman) Robbie (Cowling) last night to say that the clubs have agreed a fee and have given permission for Kane and his representatives to go and have a chat with Ipswich," McGreal told the Colchester Gazette.

MORE: 'We will act strongly' - Town issue statement after 'racist chants' at Luton

"Kane's been great since I've been here - he's been a real mainstay of how I want to do things and he can play either side as full-back.

Kane Vincent-Young has played more than 100 games for Colchester United. Photo: PagepixKane Vincent-Young has played more than 100 games for Colchester United. Photo: Pagepix

"He'll be a real tough one to replace if he goes, there's no question about that because of how he performs. The athleticism he has and also what type of player and character he is. He has been excellent for us."

Most Read

Rat ‘ran from food area’ towards customers in McDonald’s

A rat was found at McDonald's in Pakefield. File photo of rat. Picture Google/Getty.

Tributes paid to ‘wonderful family man’ from Ipswich

Gavin Backhouse with his four-year-old son Henry, six days before his death. Picture: HARRIET BACKHOUSE

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

Matchday Recap: Much-changed Blues beaten at Luton as Dobra scores on debut

Jordan Roberts leaps for a header at Luton. Picture: PAGEPIX

What can I take into the Ed Sheeran gig?

Ed Sheeran. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images

