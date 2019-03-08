'He'll be a tough one to replace' - McGreal confirms U's have accepted bid for Vincent-Young

Kane Vincent-Young in action for Colchester United. Photo: Steve Waller © Copyright Stephen Waller

Colchester United boss John McGreal has confirmed the League Two club have accepted a bid from Ipswich Town for full-back Kane Vincent-Young.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kane Vincent-Young celebrates scoring against Forest Green Rovers last season. Photo: Pagepix Kane Vincent-Young celebrates scoring against Forest Green Rovers last season. Photo: Pagepix

The EADT and Ipswich Star were the first to report the Blues' interest in the 23-year-old on Sunday and earlier revealed that a price of £500k had been thrashed out by the clubs.

"I got a phone call off (chairman) Robbie (Cowling) last night to say that the clubs have agreed a fee and have given permission for Kane and his representatives to go and have a chat with Ipswich," McGreal told the Colchester Gazette.

MORE: 'We will act strongly' - Town issue statement after 'racist chants' at Luton

"Kane's been great since I've been here - he's been a real mainstay of how I want to do things and he can play either side as full-back.

Kane Vincent-Young has played more than 100 games for Colchester United. Photo: Pagepix Kane Vincent-Young has played more than 100 games for Colchester United. Photo: Pagepix

"He'll be a real tough one to replace if he goes, there's no question about that because of how he performs. The athleticism he has and also what type of player and character he is. He has been excellent for us."