'He'll be a tough one to replace' - McGreal confirms U's have accepted bid for Vincent-Young
PUBLISHED: 14:35 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:07 15 August 2019
Colchester United boss John McGreal has confirmed the League Two club have accepted a bid from Ipswich Town for full-back Kane Vincent-Young.
The EADT and Ipswich Star were the first to report the Blues' interest in the 23-year-old on Sunday and earlier revealed that a price of £500k had been thrashed out by the clubs.
"I got a phone call off (chairman) Robbie (Cowling) last night to say that the clubs have agreed a fee and have given permission for Kane and his representatives to go and have a chat with Ipswich," McGreal told the Colchester Gazette.
"Kane's been great since I've been here - he's been a real mainstay of how I want to do things and he can play either side as full-back.
"He'll be a real tough one to replace if he goes, there's no question about that because of how he performs. The athleticism he has and also what type of player and character he is. He has been excellent for us."