The second goal ‘absolutely kills you’ – U’s boss McGreal after defeat to Tranmere

Kane Vincent-Young is fouled by Luke McCullough early in the game. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM © Copyright Stephen Waller

Colchester United boss, John McGreal, believed that his side were on top before conceding the first goal, in today’s 2-0 home defeat to Tranmere Rovers.

Colchester United head coach John McGreal ahead of today's match against Tranmere. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Colchester United head coach John McGreal ahead of today's match against Tranmere. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

The U’s peppered the target in the first half, but were trailing to James Norwood’s 28th goal of the season in the 23rd minute.

Ex-U’s midfielder David Perkins then netted the second, inside the first minute of the second half, to make it six wins out of six for Tranmere.

By contrast, McGreal’s men have now lost four of their last five matches and are now four points adrift of the play-offs, in ninth slot.

“Credit to Tranmere, this was always going to be our hardest game of the season,” explained McGreal.

“Norwood got away and scored, just when we were on top in the game, and were probing.

“A little lapse in concentration has cost us. I thought we had done well, and I was happy before they scored. But to give a chance like that to a proven goalscorer – he was always going to score.

“We had a few shots. Some went around the post and a few went over the bar, and even at 1-0 down I still felt we were in the game.

“We spoke at half-time about staying in the game, but then we end up conceding within about 40 seconds.

“That absolutely kills you, and it was a poor goal to give away,” added McGreal.

Tranmere manager Micky Mellon said: “It was a tight and a tense game.

“But getting the second goal, at the start of the second half, set the tone for the rest of the game.

“We defended well after that, and kept our shape. We got ourselves over the line, which we have been good at doing.”

