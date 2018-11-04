U’s boss McGreal nominated for manager of the month award

Colchester United boss John McGreal, right, pictured before Saturday's match against Swindon Town alongside his assistant Steve Ball. Picture: PAGEPIX Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Colchester United boss, John McGreal, has for the second time this season been nominated for a Skybet League Two manager of the month award.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

McGreal has been put up for the October award alongside Northampton’s Keith Curle, Tranmere’s Micky Mellon and MK Dons’ Paul Tisdale.

October was another good month for the U’s, with McGreal’s men winning four of their six league matches and accumulating 12 points to move into the play-off places – last Saturday’s 1-0 win over Swindon, to kick-start November, saw them rise still further to third place.

He is up against Curle, who has had a terrific impact since he took over the reins at Northampton on October 1, with the Cobblers earning 11 points from six games.

Mellon has guided Tranmere into the play-offs after picking up 13 points from six games, but ex-Exeter boss Tisdale is the favourite, helping his Grecians side to an impressive 16 points from a possible 18 during October.