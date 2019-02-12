Live

MATCHDAY LIVE: Updates from Colchester United v Carlisle United

U's boss John McGreal

Colchester United host Carlisle United in League Two on Saturday and we have live updates and all the best reaction in our matchday blog from the Jobserve Community Stadium.

U’s boss John McGreal feels Carlisle’s visit could be one for the purists with both clubs firmly in the race for League Two promotion.

Colchester have recovered from a festive wobble to stay in the top six after claiming seven points from a possible nine in February, with a 3-0 home win over Cheltenham sandwiched by a 4-0 win at Northampton and last week’s 1-1 draw at Macclesfield.

But Carlisle arrive one point and one place below his side in the battle for promotion.

“These are two good footballing teams,” he said. “Carlisle play a good brand of football, and we are the same way. We have both been around it, for the majority of the season.

“But we are still in February, and there are still 13 games left.

“I don’t want to dress it up anymore than this match being just three points up for grabs.

“I’ve gone on record earlier admitting that we had a poor month, points-wise, in January, although performances were there.

“February has been a decent month, up to now, but we know come Saturday against Carlisle that it’s going to be a very difficult match against a fellow team who are in and around the play-offs.

“I know they have lost a couple of late (to MK Dons and Crewe), but previous to that they had been in really, really hot form (spell of winning eight from 10 league matches).

“This is a game that we are really looking forward to, knowing that we are on a good run.”

