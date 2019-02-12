Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer
Live

MATCHDAY LIVE: Updates from Colchester United v Carlisle United

PUBLISHED: 14:30 23 February 2019

U's boss John McGreal will aim to get the better of Carlisle United Picture: STEVE WALLER

U's boss John McGreal will aim to get the better of Carlisle United Picture: STEVE WALLER

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Colchester United host Carlisle United in League Two on Saturday and we have live updates and all the best reaction in our matchday blog from the Jobserve Community Stadium.

If viewing our live debate on a phone or tablet please make sure your browser and operating system are updated to the latest versions

U’s boss John McGreal feels Carlisle’s visit could be one for the purists with both clubs firmly in the race for League Two promotion.

Colchester have recovered from a festive wobble to stay in the top six after claiming seven points from a possible nine in February, with a 3-0 home win over Cheltenham sandwiched by a 4-0 win at Northampton and last week’s 1-1 draw at Macclesfield.

But Carlisle arrive one point and one place below his side in the battle for promotion.

“These are two good footballing teams,” he said. “Carlisle play a good brand of football, and we are the same way. We have both been around it, for the majority of the season.

“But we are still in February, and there are still 13 games left.

“I don’t want to dress it up anymore than this match being just three points up for grabs.

“I’ve gone on record earlier admitting that we had a poor month, points-wise, in January, although performances were there.

“February has been a decent month, up to now, but we know come Saturday against Carlisle that it’s going to be a very difficult match against a fellow team who are in and around the play-offs.

“I know they have lost a couple of late (to MK Dons and Crewe), but previous to that they had been in really, really hot form (spell of winning eight from 10 league matches).

“This is a game that we are really looking forward to, knowing that we are on a good run.”

• Follow all the action and get the best reaction from Carl Marston in the blog above.

Most Read

What time is the Tornado flypast over Suffolk today?

The Tornado will be taking to Suffolk skies today Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Second flypast over East Anglia will honour Mi Amigo crash victims

The crew of B-17 Flying Fortress nicknamed

Family business behind The Hadleigh Ram and Long Melford Swan calls in administrators

Andrew Macmillan with his children, Oliver, Lorna and Iain, who ran Stuart Inns Picture: STUART INNS

Flypasts to celebrate Tornado begin as plane is retired after nearly 40 years

A RAF Tornado from II (AC) Squadron, RAF Marham, flies over the Shard skyscraper building in London during Her Majesty the Queen's 2013 Birthday Flypast over London. This image was a winner in the Royal Air Force's Photographic Competition 2013.

Paul Hurst reflects on Town transfer dealings, Dozzell criticism and working with Doig again

Paul Hurst was in charge of Ipswich Town for just 149 days. Photo: Steve Waller

Most Read

‘We feel she’s been sent there to die’ - parents’ battle for anorexic girl’s life

#includeImage($article, 225)

City’s first ‘rage room’ allows people to let off steam by destroying things

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police on scene of stabbing in west Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I will always remember his smile’: Mother’s grief after death of son, 21

#includeImage($article, 225)

Driver with axe in car arrested after £10,000 worth of cannabis found at his home

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk residents pack out Theberton church to have their say on Sizewell C

Theberton church was full for the meeting called to discuss Sizewell C plans. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Developers proposing 30 new homes for Melton’s Woods Lane

Pelham Structures have already held one consultation day at the Burness Parish Rooms Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Three areas in Suffolk mooted for a new ‘garden town’ of 15,000 homes

Development off the A14 was one possibility for a garden town, the ResPublica report said. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Matchday Live: Keane fires 10-man Blues ahead from the spot after Knudsen red card

Wigan Athletic are Ipswich Town's opponents this afternoon.

Drugs and theft most likely first offences to be committed by children

Less than one in 10 adult first time offenders enter the criminal justice system due to drugs, compared to almost one in five youths Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCK PHOTO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists