Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

'We are going to give it our all' – U's Player of the Year Kent

PUBLISHED: 12:00 30 April 2019

Frankie Kent steers home the U's second goal in last weekend's 2-0 homw win over MK Dons. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Frankie Kent steers home the U's second goal in last weekend's 2-0 homw win over MK Dons. Picture: STEVE WALLER

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Colchester United’s newly-crowned Player of the Year, Frankie Kent, is relishing this weekend’s crunch last game of the regular season, at champions Lincoln City.

The U's remain in the League Two play-off hunt, despite a run of just two wins in 10 games between mid-February and mid-April, although they must beat already-promoted Lincoln in front of a capacity crowd at Sincil Bank, and hope that results elsewhere go their way.

The odds are stacked against John McGreal's men making the top seven, but Kent and his team-mates will be giving it their all on Saturday.

“It's a game we are really looking forward to, and when the fixtures came out last summer, we knew this would be a good game at the end of the season, explained Kent.

“We are still there, anything can happen, and if we can perform like we did last weekend (2-0 win over MK Dons), then we have a good chance.

“We are going to give it our all, and if it's enough then it's enough. If we miss out then it will be disappointing, but we will give everything on the last day.

“We have a lot of confidence, taking seven points from our last three games.

You may also want to watch:

“Now it all comes down to the last game,” added centre-half Kent, who bagged the second goal in the win over MK Dons.

Kent was unveiled as the official U's Player of the Year at last night's presentation evening, staged at the JobServe Community Stadium.

- 'We've got to go there and beat Lincoln – Tom Eastman

The 23-year-old, who is set to make his 44th appearance (and 40th league outing) of an impressive season at Lincoln on Saturday, has helped the Essex club to keep 18 clean-sheets over the last nine months.

The Romford-born defender, a product of the U's Academy, was named U's Young Player of the Year just three years ago, and has so far rattled up 126 career league games. He is again set to partner Tom Eastman in the heart of defence at Lincoln.

Other players to scoop awards at the presentation evening were right-back Ryan Jackson (Players' Player of the Year, and CUSA crown), Courtney Senior (Young Player of the Year), Tom Lapslie (CUSA Away Player of the Year) and Frank Nouble (goal of the season, against Newport County).

Most Read

Final missing Colchester black fox found dead on A12

The last of the three missing foxes has been found dead on the A12 near Colchester. Picture: RICHARD ASHTON

Supermarket shopper fleeced out of £400 for worthless power equipment

Suffolk Trading Standards officers carrying out checks Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

First look at chicken farms set to house 800,000 birds

Poultry sheds could be built on land to the east of Woodlane Road in Southolt Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich Town season ticket sales for League One campaign approach 10,500

Ipswich Town fans have got behind their team during a campaign which has seen the club relegated to the third-tier for the first time since 1957. Photo: Steve Waller

‘That’s unbelievable why that happened’ – Lambert on Martyn Waghorn’s return to Ipswich Town with Derby County

Ipswich Town sold Martyn Waghorn to Derby County for an initial £5m last summer following his 16-goal debut season. He returns to Portman Road for the first time tonight. Photo: PA

Most Read

Final missing Colchester black fox found dead on A12

The last of the three missing foxes has been found dead on the A12 near Colchester. Picture: RICHARD ASHTON

Supermarket shopper fleeced out of £400 for worthless power equipment

Suffolk Trading Standards officers carrying out checks Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

First look at chicken farms set to house 800,000 birds

Poultry sheds could be built on land to the east of Woodlane Road in Southolt Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich Town season ticket sales for League One campaign approach 10,500

Ipswich Town fans have got behind their team during a campaign which has seen the club relegated to the third-tier for the first time since 1957. Photo: Steve Waller

‘That’s unbelievable why that happened’ – Lambert on Martyn Waghorn’s return to Ipswich Town with Derby County

Ipswich Town sold Martyn Waghorn to Derby County for an initial £5m last summer following his 16-goal debut season. He returns to Portman Road for the first time tonight. Photo: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Tavis killers jailed for total of 104 years

The five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - Kyreis Davies top left, Aristote Yenge, bottom left, Callum Plaats, top right, Adebayo Amusa, bottom right, and Isaac Calver Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

TV review: Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 3 – The Long Night - 80 minutes of darkness and bad editing CONTAINS SPOILERS

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen

Suffolk MP reveals bid for Delphi after criticism over taskforce ‘silence’

County councillor Jack Owen at Delphi Picture: SUFFOLK LABOUR GROUP

Injured swan on the line - Unusual reason for train delays

A swan has been causing delays on lines from Suffolk and Essex to London today. This is a file photo of a swan. Picture: PA/ Barry Batchelor

Parents of daughter who died on safari start to build hall in Africa in her memory

Linda Bullen starts digging the foundations of the multi-purpose hall with builder Riaan Potieger, his workers and the hostel children looking on. Picture: CATHERINE BULLEN FOUNDATION
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists