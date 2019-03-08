'We are going to give it our all' – U's Player of the Year Kent

Frankie Kent steers home the U's second goal in last weekend's 2-0 homw win over MK Dons. Picture: STEVE WALLER © Copyright Stephen Waller

Colchester United’s newly-crowned Player of the Year, Frankie Kent, is relishing this weekend’s crunch last game of the regular season, at champions Lincoln City.

The U's remain in the League Two play-off hunt, despite a run of just two wins in 10 games between mid-February and mid-April, although they must beat already-promoted Lincoln in front of a capacity crowd at Sincil Bank, and hope that results elsewhere go their way.

The odds are stacked against John McGreal's men making the top seven, but Kent and his team-mates will be giving it their all on Saturday.

“It's a game we are really looking forward to, and when the fixtures came out last summer, we knew this would be a good game at the end of the season, explained Kent.

“We are still there, anything can happen, and if we can perform like we did last weekend (2-0 win over MK Dons), then we have a good chance.

“We are going to give it our all, and if it's enough then it's enough. If we miss out then it will be disappointing, but we will give everything on the last day.

“We have a lot of confidence, taking seven points from our last three games.

“Now it all comes down to the last game,” added centre-half Kent, who bagged the second goal in the win over MK Dons.

Kent was unveiled as the official U's Player of the Year at last night's presentation evening, staged at the JobServe Community Stadium.

The 23-year-old, who is set to make his 44th appearance (and 40th league outing) of an impressive season at Lincoln on Saturday, has helped the Essex club to keep 18 clean-sheets over the last nine months.

The Romford-born defender, a product of the U's Academy, was named U's Young Player of the Year just three years ago, and has so far rattled up 126 career league games. He is again set to partner Tom Eastman in the heart of defence at Lincoln.

Other players to scoop awards at the presentation evening were right-back Ryan Jackson (Players' Player of the Year, and CUSA crown), Courtney Senior (Young Player of the Year), Tom Lapslie (CUSA Away Player of the Year) and Frank Nouble (goal of the season, against Newport County).