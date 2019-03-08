Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

U’s centre-half Eastman’s historic landmark

PUBLISHED: 13:20 15 March 2019

Stalwart centre-half Tom Eastman, celebrates scoring for the U's Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Stalwart centre-half Tom Eastman, celebrates scoring for the U's Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Colchester United’s stalwart centre-half, Tom Eastman, is set to make a little bit of history at St James Park tomorrow.

Eastman is poised to chalk up his 282nd league appearance for the U’s, which will propel him to the top of the highest league appearances makers by a Colchester United defender.

On Tuesday night, the former Ipswich Town 27-year-old equalled the 281 league games played for the U’s by centre-half Steve Wignall (set 35 years ago) – Wignall went on to manage the club and win promotion to the third tier via the play-offs in 1998.

Eastman’s current 281 league tally includes the remarkable run of 107 consecutive league appearances he made for the U’s between November, 2013 and February, 2016.

Since his switch from Portman Road in the summer of 2011, Eastman has won the player-of-the-year award three times (2013-14, 2014-15 and 2017-18), the only Colchester outfield player to achieve that feat.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Care home residents send ‘thank you’ card to Theresa May for her work on Brexit

Margery Girling House, Felixstowe residents Shealagh Watkins and Don Garfield-Smith organised the thank you card to Theresa May following Tuesday night's Brexit meaningful vote. Pictures: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Couple plan to bring ‘fun factor’ back to town after taking on storm-hit play centre

Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour are bringing the Fun Factory in Saxmundham back to life after it was devastated by a storm back in January 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Café owner fined £1,000 after mould, flies and old meat found on site

Richard Bird, 72, pleaded guilty to breaking 17 food regulations and four health and safety rules Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Care home residents send ‘thank you’ card to Theresa May for her work on Brexit

Margery Girling House, Felixstowe residents Shealagh Watkins and Don Garfield-Smith organised the thank you card to Theresa May following Tuesday night's Brexit meaningful vote. Pictures: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Couple plan to bring ‘fun factor’ back to town after taking on storm-hit play centre

Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour are bringing the Fun Factory in Saxmundham back to life after it was devastated by a storm back in January 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Café owner fined £1,000 after mould, flies and old meat found on site

Richard Bird, 72, pleaded guilty to breaking 17 food regulations and four health and safety rules Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

The killers of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens: Who are they?

Five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens: Clockwise, from top left: Kyreis Davies, Callum Plaats (convicted of manslaughter), Isaac Calver, Adebayo Amusa, Aristote Yenge

‘They are a pleasure to work with’. Leiston boss Boardley praises his squad

Leiston captain Tom Bullard, suspended this weekend. Photo: PAUL VOLLER

Police release CCTV footage in search for casino robbery suspects

Officers have released CCTV images of three men they would like to speak to following the robbery Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

‘Not many people see that side of Roy... he looked after me’ - Judge on former Town boss Keane

Alan Judge is grateful for the support shown to him by former Ipswich Town boss Roy Keane. Picture: ARCHANT

Teenager cries in dock as jury convicts him of Tavis murder

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists