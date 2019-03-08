U’s centre-half Eastman’s historic landmark

Stalwart centre-half Tom Eastman, celebrates scoring for the U's Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM © Copyright Stephen Waller

Colchester United’s stalwart centre-half, Tom Eastman, is set to make a little bit of history at St James Park tomorrow.

Eastman is poised to chalk up his 282nd league appearance for the U’s, which will propel him to the top of the highest league appearances makers by a Colchester United defender.

On Tuesday night, the former Ipswich Town 27-year-old equalled the 281 league games played for the U’s by centre-half Steve Wignall (set 35 years ago) – Wignall went on to manage the club and win promotion to the third tier via the play-offs in 1998.

Eastman’s current 281 league tally includes the remarkable run of 107 consecutive league appearances he made for the U’s between November, 2013 and February, 2016.

Since his switch from Portman Road in the summer of 2011, Eastman has won the player-of-the-year award three times (2013-14, 2014-15 and 2017-18), the only Colchester outfield player to achieve that feat.