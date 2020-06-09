U’s set for play-off clash with Exeter
PUBLISHED: 15:24 09 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:24 09 June 2020
Colchester United will host Exeter City in the first leg of their League Two play-off semi-final clash next Thursday.
With League Two voting to end the season today, and the EFL framework as to how to finish the campaign also being agreed, Swindon Town were promoted as champions, with Crewe Alexandra and Plymouth Argyle taking the other two promotion spots.
Cheltenham Town, Exeter City, Colchester and Northampton Town will contest the play-offs, with the U’s, who finish in sixth spot on points-per-game, hosting Exeter next Thursday (June 18) at 5.15pm, behind closed doors.
The second leg will be played at Exeter on Monday, June 22, also at 5.15pm.
In the other tie, Northampton start at home against Cheltenham on June 18 (7.45pm), before the return leg on June 22 (8pm).
The League Two Play-off Final will be held at Wembley Stadium on Monday, June 29, at 7.30pm.
