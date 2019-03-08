Sunny

MATCHDAY LIVE: Updates from Colchester United v Grimsby Town

PUBLISHED: 14:30 19 April 2019

U's boss John McGreal will aim to get the better of Grimsby Picture: STEVE WALLER

U's boss John McGreal will aim to get the better of Grimsby Picture: STEVE WALLER

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Colchester United host Grimsby Town in League Two on Good Friday and we have live updates and all the best reaction in our matchday blog from the Jobserve Community Stadium.



U's midfielder Sam Saunders feels it is win or bust on the promotion trail when John McGreal's side host Grimsby Town on Good Friday.

A meagre haul of just seven points from a possible 27 leaves them with a near-impossible task of finishing in the top seven.

Quite simply, McGreal's men really need to win all four of their final four fixtures to stand a good chance of gate-crashing the play-offs, starting with a home match against out-of-sorts Grimsby Town.

“We've got to win all four and just see where we are at,” said the veteran.

“We want to put in a good performance in front of our home fans. Win that and we will have a bit more belief, a bit more confidence, and you never know where that will take you.

“There's just a lack of belief and a little lack of confidence in the camp at the moment.

“We are a better team than this, and we are better organised. It's just silly mistakes, which leads to the belief being sucked out of you.”



