McGreal nominated for League Two manager of the month for February

PUBLISHED: 06:00 05 March 2019

U's boss John McGreal, nominated for League Two manager of the month for February. Picture: STEVE WALLER

U's boss John McGreal, nominated for League Two manager of the month for February. Picture: STEVE WALLER

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Colchester United boss, John McGreal, has been nominated for the League Two manager of the month award for February.

McGreal has been nominated alongside Grimsby Town’s Michael Jolley, promotion-chasing Bury’s Ryan Lowe and Swindon Town’s Richie Wellens.

After a very poor January, the U’s picked up markedly last month under McGreal’s guidance to cement themselves in the top seven – although ironically their 3-0 defeat at Swindon, to kick-off March last weekend, has seen them slip out of the play-off zone again.

The U’s won just once in five games during January, losing three of them at the hands of Crawley, Mansfield and Crewe to dip back to eighth spot.

But February yielded eight points from a possible 12, with wins at Northampton (4-0) and over Cheltenham (3-0), and 1-1 draws at Macclesfield and against Carlisle.

Their revival was due in part to some shrewd signings at the end of January’s transfer window, with midfielder Ben Stevenson, winger Abo Eisa and attacker Callum Roberts all arriving.

Also in the nominated quartet is Grimsby boss Jolley, who generously auctioned off his December award in aid of a local fishermen’s charity.

And he might be able to do so again after reviving the Mariners’ fortunes with a haul of 10 points from four unbeaten games and an 8-2 goal differential.

Lowe, meanwhile, continues to steer his Bury side in pursuit of leaders Lincoln.

The Shakers took over second place by extending their unbeaten run to 10 games and taking 10 points from a possible 12 during February, testimony to the consistency of performance that Lowe has been able to inspire.

Finally, Wellens guided Swindon to seven points out of a possible nine last month, the weather restricting his Robins side to just three fixtures.

Wellens’ improving team kept pace with the promotion pack and snaffled a precious game in hand for later in the spring, and of course Swindon began March with a comfortable 3-0 win over Colchester last Saturday.

The U’s have two vital home games coming up over the next week. They entertain Newport on Saturday and play host to Forest Green Rovers next Tuesday night.

Fuller Flavour: My heart feels broken, with no doubt more horrible defeats on the horizon

Collin Quaner and Cole Skuse react after the German had missed a late chance. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The seven best places for tea and coffee in Suffolk as voted by you

How many of these tearooms have you been to? Picture: APPLAUD COFFEE

Prodigy frontman Keith Flint found dead at his Essex home

Keith Flint of The Prodigy on stage in 1996: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Garlic bread and shower gel among the products being recalled

Do you have any of these recalled products in your home? Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Two more headlining acts have been announced for Newmarket Nights

The Kaiser Chiefs are coming to Newmarket Nights Picture: CHUFF MEDIA

