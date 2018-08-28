Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

U’s boost as Norris returns to training

PUBLISHED: 14:37 07 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:03 07 February 2019

U's striker Luke Norris, back in full training again after injury. Pictue: STEVE WALLER

U's striker Luke Norris, back in full training again after injury. Pictue: STEVE WALLER

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Luke Norris has returned to training, after his latest ankle injury, and could even be involved in Colchester United’s home match against Cheltenham Town on Saturday.

Striker Norris started this season with a bang, scoring eight goals in his first 13 senior appearances for the U’s following his summer switch from Swindon.

But Norris has been dogged by ankle problems from early November, and failed to score in his last 12 outings before being sidelined again through injury in mid-January.

“Luke has returned to training this week,” revealed U’s boss John McGreal, following this morning’s training session at Florence Park, Tiptree.

“He has been out for the best part of five or six weeks, so we have to assess it, but he trained full contact for the first time this morning.

“Luke’s been out for a number of weeks, but he’s a proven goalscorer and we would love him to get back to the form that he showed earlier in the season,” added McGreal.

The U’s impressed in a 4-0 win at Northampton last weekend, and the addition of recent signings Abo Eisa and Callum Roberts have given McGreal more options up top.

Mikael Mandron started in the centre-forward role at Sixfields, before he was withdrawn at half-time because of a sore hamstring. Mandron is fighting fit again.

Frank Nouble operated in a central role during the second half at Northampton, so there is no need for Norris to rush back.

