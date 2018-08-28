Live

MATCHDAY LIVE: Updates from Colchester United v Exeter City

U's boss, John McGreal, hoping to mastermind Exeter City's downfall. Picture: STEVE WALLER © Copyright Stephen Waller

Follow all the action and reaction as we bring you live coverage of Colchester United’s home EFL League Two match against Exeter City

Colchester United have the best home record in League Two, and they want to keep it that way.

Promotion rivals Exeter City are in town on Saturday, and they will have to be at their very best to derail a U’s side who have won seven of their first nine home league games, to accumulate an impressive 21 points from a possible 27.

“The boys have got a big reputation at home,” enthused boss McGreal.

“Seven wins from nine at home represents an unbelievable start to the season for us , and we have often been helped by getting a goal early on.

“It’s no different to away from home, though. We have tended to start well in our away matches as well, but without getting that early goal.

“Being at home is a big thing for us, and it’s nice to be going back there after losing two cup games on the road, and losing a tight league game last weekend (2-0 at Newport County).

“Our last home match was a good win over Swindon (1-0), and we’d like a similar result this weekend against an Exeter side who are a big scalp at this level, and who reached the play-offs last season.”

