‘Everyone makes mistakes’ – U’s boss McGreal ahead of Newport clash

PUBLISHED: 06:38 09 March 2019

U's boss John McGreal. Picture: STEVE WALLER

U's boss John McGreal. Picture: STEVE WALLER

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Colchester United face back-to-back home games, over the next four days, against potential League Two play-off rivals which could go some way towards deciding their fate for this season.

Although John McGreal’s men slipped out of the top seven last weekend, following a 3-0 defeat at Swindon, they are only out of the play-off zone on goal difference.

Favourable results against today’s visitors Newport County – five points behind, but with a game in hand – and then seventh-placed Forest Green Rovers at the Community Stadium next Tuesday evening, would see their season back on track.

The U’s home form has been consistently good for most of the campaign, but a recent run of just one win in their last six home fixtures has pegged them back.

Rectifying that recent stumble at home will boost the U’s chances of what would be a first promotion in 13 years, although boss McGreal is expecting the season “to go to the wire.”

“Newport are having a good season, in league and cup, but then we are having a good season ourselves,” explained McGreal.

“We will be up against quite a big team, and so will have to be on our mettle, especially as they score lots of goals from set pieces. I thought we’ve scored a lot from set plays, but they’ve scored even more!

“We were in total control at Swindon for the first 40 minutes, but then mistakes cost us.

“However, everyone makes mistakes. I myself made plenty of mistakes as a player, and scored plenty of own goals!

“Mistakes will happen, but you just have to manage them. You just have to carry on, pick up the baton and keep running.

“We have been in and around the top seven all season, it’s just that injuries have killed us of late.

“This league is ridiculously tight. It’s fine margins between top and bottom. That’s why I think this season is going to go down to the wire,” added McGreal.

Squads

COLCHESTER: Gilmartin, Eastman, Prosser, Kent, Jackson, Wright, Stevenson, Vincent-Young, Senior, Nouble, Norris, Mandron, Dickenson, Eisa, Roberts, Szmodics, Chilvers & Barnes.

NEWPORT: Day, O’Brien, Poole, Demetriou, Butler, Dolan, Bennett, Wilmott, Amond, Matt, Azeez, Sheehan, Labadie, McKirdy, Pipe, Marsh-Brown, Bakinson & Townsend.

Referee: Lee Collins (Surrey)

