'One last little push' – U's boss McGreal ahead of MK Dons clash

PUBLISHED: 14:46 25 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:46 25 April 2019

U's boss John McGreal. Picture: STEVE WALLER

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Colchester United boss, John McGreal, is looking for his side to make that ‘last little push” to reach the League Two play-offs.

The U's have two fixtures remaining, at home to promotion-chasing MK Dons tomorrow, and then away at already-promoted Lincoln City next Saturday.

McGreal's men are currently one place and two points adrift of the play-off zone, and so really need to win both these matches and hopes that results elsewhere go their way.

“Everyone is still very positive in the camp. These are exciting times, as in fact they have been all season,” enthused McGreal.

“We are now looking for that last little push, as a group, and this weekend is a fantastic game to look forward to.

“We are hoping that the fans turn up in their numbers, as they have done in the past. MK Dons also something have to play for, so it should be a great atmosphere,” added McGreal.

