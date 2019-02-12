Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

McGreal will risk a few boos to make the right substitutions

PUBLISHED: 06:00 26 February 2019

Brennan Dickenson, who made a big impression as a substitute against Carlisle on Saturday. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Brennan Dickenson, who made a big impression as a substitute against Carlisle on Saturday. Picture: STEVE WALLER

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Colchester United boss, John McGreal, is ready to risk a few boos from supporters to make the right decisions with regards introducing substitutes.

McGreal’s attacking substitutions certainly came up trumps on Saturday, as the replacement duo of Brennan Dickenson and Mikael Mandron combined to set up Frankie Kent’s 84th minute equaliser in a 1-1 home draw against Carlisle United.

Striker Mandron and left-sided specialist Dickenson both had a big impact, following their introduction for the final quarter of the game, while fellow substitute Luke Norris also appeared with 15 minutes to go.

It was a brave decision by McGreal to finish the game with three strikers on the pitch – Frank Nouble, Mandron and Norris – with attack-minded Dickenson operating as a left-back.

But it is that sort of positive approach that could well see the U’s finish in the League Two play-off zone, at the end of the season.

“We’ve been on a good run, and I had a powerful bench,” explained McGreal.

“We had three centre forwards on the pitch at the end. We threw caution to the wind with just one sitting midfielder on the pitch.

“If we conceded the second goal, then I’m sure I would have been booed at, no question of that.

“I heard one or two boos already with the subs that I made. But the subs know where they are, and I know their fitness levels and what they are doing in training – some of the fans do not realise that.

“It left us a little bit wide open at times, but I felt we needed to get the goal.

“Luke (Norris) is looking fitter and fitter in training – he’s been out for a long time, and Mikael (Mandron) was on good form before he felt his hamstring and groin. They both came on the pitch and affected it.

“Dicko (Dickenson), a left winger, came on as a left back, and he was a threat from there.

“He looked very hungry and had trained ever so well during the week. He’s looking to get a start and that’s what we want.

“They are all tough games coming up now,” added McGreal.

The U’s are currently in fifth spot, although they are seven points adrift of the top three and only a couple of points clear of ninth-placed Tranmere.

They travel to mid-table Swindon Town this Saturday.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station is currently closed after a police incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Woman airlifted to hospital and three injured in crash on blind bend

A woman was airlifted to Addenbrooke's following a crash between a light goods vehicle and a car near Eye. Picture: Franz Sidney

Fuller Flavour: Rumours are Ipswich Town is cursed... I’m beginning to believe it!

Will Keane is floored at the DW Stadium Picture Pagepix

New schools planned for Suffolk - but where will they be?

Copleston High School will have a new classroom block, allowing it to create another 200 student places. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Stu says: Dobra dangerous, confident Cotter and a title chase – Town U23s win again

Armando Dobra celebrates the opening goal with Bailey Clements Picture: ROSS HALLS

Most Read

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station is currently closed after a police incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Woman airlifted to hospital and three injured in crash on blind bend

A woman was airlifted to Addenbrooke's following a crash between a light goods vehicle and a car near Eye. Picture: Franz Sidney

Fuller Flavour: Rumours are Ipswich Town is cursed... I’m beginning to believe it!

Will Keane is floored at the DW Stadium Picture Pagepix

New schools planned for Suffolk - but where will they be?

Copleston High School will have a new classroom block, allowing it to create another 200 student places. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Stu says: Dobra dangerous, confident Cotter and a title chase – Town U23s win again

Armando Dobra celebrates the opening goal with Bailey Clements Picture: ROSS HALLS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Ambulance hand over times at A&E rise again in winter

Crews have 15 minutes to restock and sterilise their ambulances Picture: SU ANDERSON

McGreal will risk a few boos to make the right substitutions

Brennan Dickenson, who made a big impression as a substitute against Carlisle on Saturday. Picture: STEVE WALLER

‘I’ll do everything I can to take that pressure... I want to score’ - Quaner ready to step into Keane’s shoes

Collin Quaner is ready to step up if Will Keane is sidelined by injury. Picture Pagepix

Could village near A14 quadruple in size?

The latest site in Sproughton earmarked for development, this time for 114 homes. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

BMW driver may face jail after leading police on chase at up to 128mph

Armper Sela appeared in custody from Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists