MATCHDAY LIVE: Updates from Colchester United v Oldham Athletic

U's boss John McGreal will aim to get the better of Oldham Picture: STEVE WALLER © Copyright Stephen Waller

Colchester United host Oldham Athletic and we have all the best reaction in our League Two matchday blog from the Jobserve Community Stadium.

The U’s aim to bolster their play-off hopes and dent Oldham’s in the process on Saturday.

John McGreal’s side sealed a last-gasp stoppage time win at Cambridge United last weekend to move within a point of the top seven but McGreal insists 12th-placed Oldham will still harbour hopes of gatecrashing the party.

“The plan is to hopefully spring a few results together now, starting with back-to-back wins,” explained McGreal.

“But Oldham have had two wins of late, since Pete (Wild) took over from Paul Scholes, so it will be a tough game. We will have to keep an eye on them, because they have a handful of very good players.

“They will feel they have a chance of making the play-off themselves (seven points adrift), because teams above them have been slipping up of late.”

• Get the best live coverage and reaction from Carl Marston in the blog above.