U's attacker Nouble insists the pressure is on Yeovil

Frank Nouble celebrates his goal against Grimsby with team-mates Sammie Szmodics, Courtney Senior and Sam Saunders. Picture: STEVE WALLER © Copyright Stephen Waller

Colchester United attacker, Frank Nouble, is looking to exploit the pressure on relegation-plagued Yeovil Town this afternoon, to boost the U’s play-off hopes.

Nouble swept home the only goal of the game to sink Grimsby Town in a 1-0 win on Good Friday, a result which lifted the Essex club to within two points of the top seven, with just three matches remaining.

At the other end of the table, today's hosts Yeovil are second-from-bottom and in fear of the drop into the National League – it will be two relegated from three, with Notts County and Macclesfield the other relegation candidates.

“Yeovil are fighting for their lives, but we are fighting for something as well,” explained Nouble.

“I think they are better games, when both teams are fighting for something. Obviously Yeovil are at home, and it's a game they need to win, but we will be looking to get the three points as well.

“We've been down mentally, everyone can understand that, but we've got to go out there and perform well.

“There's a lot of pressure on Yeovil, there's massive pressure on them. Newport (play-off rivals) have got Macclesfield on the same day, so there are a lot of big games to be played on Monday.

“It's not about tactics anymore, it's just about winning the games,” added Nouble.

After suffering five defeats in their previous six games, to drift out of the play-off picture, the U's breathed new life into their promotion bid by seeing off out-of-sorts Grimsby.

Ex-Ipswich Town front-runner Nouble helped himself to his ninth goal of the campaign, against the Mariners, and believes that the U's team has more than just the play-offs to play for, during their last three games of the season.

“We are a young group. We started the season really well and it's tailed off a bit, but we have three games to go and we have put ourselves in a position to keep fighting,” continued Nouble.

“We want to back the manager (John McGreal) as well, and make sure that he is here for a long time. We want to show that we do care.

“It's big for the players are well. There are players who played today (Good Friday) who haven't got contracts for next year, so they are fighting for their long-term futures, which is a positive.

“Having to win every game has it's own pressure, but we know that we are a good team.”

After today's trip to Somerset, the U's entertain MK Dons on Saturday before ending the season with a visit to leaders Lincoln.